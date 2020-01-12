NBA Sunday Tipsheet: Nuggets too strong for the Clippers

Denver defence can hold the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets

Monday, 01:00 GMT

Two playoff teams clash here as the Clippers head to the Nuggets, but both have had their issues lately.

Denver lost to the Cavaliers last time out and are 5-4 in the past nine. However, Nikola Jokic appears to be finding his best form. He started the month with 33 and 47 point games after an underwhelming start to the season. The Nuggets are up and down but they are a very strong home team, currently at 15-5 on the season.

The Clippers will be without Paul George again. We have seen so often this season how much of a difference he makes to this team and with Kawhi Leonard lacking some consistency of late, it is going to be hard for the Clippers to break down the tough Denver defence. They are giving up just 105.2 points per game this season.

Both teams have had their struggles recently, but health and home court advantage give the edge to the Nuggets.

Raptors too strong for the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors

Sunday, 23:10 GMT

Eyes will once again be on DeMar DeRozen as he heads to Toronto to take on the team that sent him to San Antonio in the Kawhi Leaonard trade. He is playing some of his best basketball of late and could well be in for another big night. He has had 20 or more points in 10 straight games and had 36 points last time out.

The Raptors have had some serious injury issues. They have been without almost all of their best players at some point over the past couple of months but they have found a way to win. They have done it by playing some great defence and they will make things tough for the Spurs.

Pascal Siakam is edging closer to a return but will miss this one. Marc Gasol, Norman Powell, and Fred VanVleet are also looking in doubt to play in this game but the Raptors have become used to that.

San Antonio have improved lately but the Raptors just keep finding ways to win. They are getting closer to full strength and can make it five wins from six tonight.

Jazz to make it nine in a row

Utah Jazz @ Washington Wizards

Sunday, 20:30 GMT

Utah have now won eight straight games and are one of the form teams in the league. The Wizards have won three of the past four but have some injury concerns.

Bradley Beal, Garrison Matthews and Thomas Bryant are all set to miss this game and up against the Jazz in such good form, it is hard to see them competing without those players.

Donovan Mitchell leads Utah on offence but it is on defence that they have built this team around. They sit sixth in scoring defence, allowing just 105.5 points per game.

Washington just do not have the depth right now to compete with the Jazz. Even on the road Utah should come out on top and can cover the eight point handicap.