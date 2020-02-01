NBA Saturday Tipsheet: Clippers far too strong for the Timberwolves

Clippers to pile on the misery

Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers

Saturday, 20:30 GMT

The Timberwolves have now lost 10 straight as a promising start to the season as their season has fallen apart. Things won't get any easier as they travel to LA to take on the Clippers.

Minnesota started out 10-8 but have gone 5-24 since. Karl-Anthony Towns missed time in December but his return has done nothing to stop the rot. They gave up a massive 27 point lead on Monday night against the Kings as things just go from bad to worse. It is hard to see how they win this one, it is just down to if they can keep it close.

The Clippers have been a little inconsistent at times and also lost their last game to the Kings, but they have so much talent, particularly in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George that they should handle the Timberwolves easily. Leonard left at half time of that loss with back tightness and could miss this one, although he is expected to be involved.

Los Angeles are not the easiest team to trust, and even less so if Leonard is out, but they should have far too much for the Timberwolves here.

Emotional Lakers get a bounce back win

Los Angeles Lakers @ Sacramento Kings

Sunday, 03:00 GMT

Live on Betfair Video

The Lakers held their tribute to Kobe Bryant in one of the most emotional nights of NBA we are ever likely to see. They ended up losing the game but this one was about way more than the result. LeBron James and the rest of the team get the chance to bounce back quickly against the Kings and they are strong favourites to do so.

Sacramento have been disappointing this season. They have lost seven of the past ten but there have been some signs of hope with three wins in the past four including a 21 point defeat of the Clippers. The Lakers should be far too strong though and even another big performance from De'Aaron Fox is unlikely to be enough for them to keep up.

The Lakers are great at both ends of the court and should handle the Kings easily here. James and Anthony Davis are two of the best players in the league and can win games single-handedly. Back them to run out big winners.