NBA Bet of the Day: Nuggets can end Jazz's 11 game win streak

Utah Jazz @ Denver Nuggets

Sunday, 01:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Jazz on fire

Utah Jazz are the hottest team in the league right now. They have won 11 straight and have done so in style. They have won their past six by double digits, including the past two - both against Dallas - where Donovan Mitchell has been out due to a concussion. He is questionable for this game.

They are ranked third in defensive efficiency and are giving up just 105 points per game. They have had a strong defence for some time but now they seem to have found an offence to match. Mitchell is of course the the team's leader but they are getting very good contributions from Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert.

Jokic and Murray leading the Nuggets

The Nuggets are in great form themselves. They have won 10 of the past 14, although one of those losses was against tonight's opponents. Offensively they have been excellent. Nikola Jokic is playing some of his best basketball. He is averaging 25.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 8.7 assist a game and really leading this Denver team to another high seed.

Jamal Murray continues to improve. He is averaging a career high 19.1 points per game and scoring more threes per game than he ever has before. If those two can stay healthy then Denver is going to have a shot come the postseason. Tonight's match up will be a great test though up against such a strong defence.

Streak ends at 11

This is such an intriguing game. We have two very good teams playing some of their best basketball. The lack of Donovan Mitchell could be the difference here. Utah have won the past two without him but Denver are a very different test to the Mavericks. They tend to be a great home team - even if their record this season doesn't say so so far. They can end the Jazz's win streak and continue their own excellent form.