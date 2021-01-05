NBA Bet of the Day: Back Lakers to cover a big handicap in Memphis

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Wednesday, 01:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Lakers starting strong

The Lakers could have been excused for a sluggish start after a rapid turnaround from last season's title, but they have started very strong. They are on a three game winning streak, including a 14 point win over tonight's opponents on Sunday.

Los Angeles do have the ability to put up lots of points if needed, but what really sets them apart is how strong they are on defence. They have given up just 101.3 points per game over their past three and their total for the season leaves them as the seventh stingiest defence in the league.

Anthony Davis has not quite hit the highs of last season yet, but he is playing very well. His points are down on last season but where he has improved is assists. It is just a matter of time until the scoring catches up. He was already one of the best players in the league. Any slight improvements only push him up the list.

Grizzlies hit by injuries

The Grizzlies kept things close on Sunday night before a collapse in the fourth quarter. But that closing stretch really showed the difference between these two teams. They will once again be without Ja Morant. The reigning rookie of the year went down with an ankle injury and will be out for another month. The team was already struggling with injuries and losing Morant leaves then just trying to survive these next few weeks.

They do not have the scoring power to keep up with the Lakers, and on defence they allow too many points to keep this one tight again. Their bottom 10 defence is going to need to limit LeBron James and co to under 110 points to have any realistic shot, and that just does not seem likely.

Lakers too much for Memphis

The Lakers are the reigning champions and they only got better in the offseason. The Grizzlies are heading in the right direction, but the injury issues just mean the gap between these teams right now is huge. Los Angeles can make it four straight with an easy win here. Davis has just one 30 point game so far this season, but back him to make that two tonight, particularly if James, who is day to day, misses out. At the time of writing, the line is not available for Davis, but when it is, add that to my recommended bets.