NBA Bet of the Day: Lakers set for a big win against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers/a>

Tuesday, 03:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Lakers on fire

The Lakers are the form team in the league. They've won five straight and they're just rolling along without ever looking like they are in much trouble. LeBron James is 36, but is producing highlight reel moments every game at the moment. He isn't one of the MVP favourites but if he can keep up this form throughout the season then he is going to be in the running. He looked like he would have had a chance to overtake Giannis last season if it wasn't shortened.

Never lose sight of LeBron James



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/jq6ABkzour ? Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2021

They have been excellent at both ends of the court. Their defence ranks second in the league so far and the offence is sixth. That combo is going to be close to impossible to beat. The Warriors have struggled defensively and we could see LeBron and Anthony Davis going off here in a big spot.

Steph can't win on his own

The Warriors have shown some good signs. Steph Curry has played excellently but his supporting cast just are not doing it right now. Without Klay Thompson he just does not have that number two that he needs. Andrew Wiggins has done ok but he can be up and down and Kelly Oubre's shooting woes have been well documented this season. Going up against a team like the Lakers isn't the best way to kickstart a season.

Lakers to make it five straight

The Lakers will be too strong for the Warriors. Even when Curry is putting up big numbers - he has gone over 30 in half their games this month, including a 60 against the Kings - the Warriors just can't seem to put it all together. It is hard to see how they will stop LeBron or Davis, let alone both. This should be a fun one, and we could well see a big game from Steph, but it is unlikely to be close.

