NBA Bet of the Day: Bulls can shoot their way to a cover against the Clippers

Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers

Sunday, 21:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Bulls have some offence

The Bulls have not had a bad start to the season. They are at 4-6 and last time out they really ran the Lakers close, being edged out by two points in the end. Zach LaVine put up 38 in that game and really came close to bringing the Bulls back from a 10 point deficit in the fourth. Offensively they are playing very well. They are seventh in scoring and can certainly put up some points.

Defensively is where they are really struggling right now. They are giving up a massive 120.2 points per game and it is always going to be tough to win games like that. They will need to be firing on all cylinders to pull off the big upset here. It is made harder by the loss of Lauri Markkanen, the team's third highest scorer, who misses out due to COVID protocols. It could open up more of the offence for Coby White though.

Clippers blow a big lead...again

The Clippers just continue to frustrate. They blew a 22 point third quarter lead to the Warriors and for a team of their talent, they just do not win enough games. Last season they were inconsistent, but that could be forgiven as they were a very new team, building chemistry. At this stage they should have found a way to play together but it just does not seem to work often enough. When it does, they lay like the best team in the league. When it doesn't they can lose to anybody.

Any team with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in should be better than 19th in scoring. I am just not convinced this team is built to win a championship as it is. Teams like the 76ers have shown that having excellent players doesn't necessarily translate to wins. The team needs that chemistry that the Clippers so often seem to lack.

Can't back the Clippers giving up that many points

I think LA probably have a little too much for the Bulls right now, particularly without Markkanen, but 11 points is too much for a team that so often doesn't show up to give. Take Chicago with the points here. They can score well enough to keep this one in reach, even if the superior talent does end up edging it.