NBA Bet of the Day: Bucks to bounce back with big win over the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Monday, 01:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Hawks turning things around

The Hawks had really been struggling, but three wins in a row and Trae Young finding his best form - he had a season high 43 points on Friday night - has seen them really turn things around. Defensively they are playing really well, ranking ninth in the league. And any team with Young in it is going to have the ability to put up some points. It will be tough though against the strong Bucks defence. However, they do not defend the three very well and that is an area Atlanta will have to take advantage of if they are going to pull off this big upset. They rank 22nd in three point percentage though, so they will need some improvements.

Back-to-back defeats for Milwaukee

The Bucks are just their usual selves, rolling through this regular season and heading towards another high seed in the Eastern conference. But back-to-back losses to the Nets and Lakers have shown that they still have a lot of work to do if they are going to finally get over the hump. They are a top 10 defence and the second ranked offence in efficiency, so it is only small things. But these past few seasons have shown that they can't just rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to drag them through against the best teams. Jrue Holiday has certainly improved things and given them a third legitimate option with Khris Middleton, but whether he is enough is still unclear.

Bucks to take care of business

The Bucks have lost their past two, but they were against arguably the two most talented teams in the league. The reason they have been the first seed the past two years is because they consistently take care of these sort of games and they can do so again here. Expect Giannis to put on a show after taking those losses.