NBA Tips: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks too good for the Rockets

Giannis to lead the Bucks to another victory

Milwaukee Bucks @ Houston Rockets

Monday, 01:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Both teams got life in the bubble off to a winning start and will be looking to carry that momentum into this one. The Bucks had things easier, with a seven point win over a strong Boston team. The Rockets needed overtime though to edge past the Mavericks in a high scoring game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo picked things up where he left off with 36 points and 15 rebounds. Up against the Rockets small line-up he could go off once again. There is very little that Houston have that looks capable of slowing him down, let alone stopping him. When they met earlier this season Giannis put up 30 and he could put in a similar performance.

The Rockets give up 114.9 points per game and they will have to score heavily to keep in this one. James Harden put up his 20th 40 point game of the season against Dallas, becoming just the fourth player in history to do it in multiple seasons. They can still realistically get as high as the second seed, but will need to go close to unbeaten over the rest of the season to do so.

The Bucks match up well with the Rockets, and Giannis should be almost impossible to stop. Back the Bucks to make it two from two over Houston this season.

High scoring Mavs should be too strong

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

Monday, 02:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Mavericks were on the wrong end of that overtime loss to the Rockets, despite racking up 149 points. Luka Doncic had another triple double and Kristaps Porzingis put up 39 points. They sit third in points per game but will need to improve defensively if they are going to make their mark in the playoffs.

The Suns had a comfortable 13 point win over the Wizards to open up after the layoff. Devin Booker was once again the key man for Pheonix as his plus 24 +/- was the difference over probably the weakest team in Orlando. It will be a different proposition against Dallas though and it is hard to see them keeping pace. They can score well but defensively they won't have enough to stop Doncic and co.

Back the Mavericks to get their first bubble win and they should do it fairly comfortably.