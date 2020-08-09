NBA Tips: Raptors can bounce back quickly as they hunt down the second seed

Raptors looking to get back to winning ways

Memphis Grizzlies @ Toronto Raptors

Sunday, 19:00 BST

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Raptors had started with three wins from three in Orlando - with an average margin of almost 10 points - before their heavy loss to the Celtics last time out. But they remain one of the best teams remaining and will be looking to get back on track against Memphis tonight.

The Grizzlies picked up their first bubble win with a surprise hammering off the Thunder. Dillon Brooks' 22 points helped them ease to a 29 point victory on Friday. Ja Morant is the frontrunner for rookie of the year and has been in excellent form since the restart. He has at least eight assists in each game so far and will once again be key here.

The Raptors defence fell apart against the Celtics in an uncharacteristic game for them. They are usually very solid and will look to get back to those ways tonight. Of course the Grizzlies don't pose the same sort of threat that Boston did, but they will have to be at their best if they want to avoid back-to-back defeats. Fred VanVleet is averaging over 20 a game in Orlando and he will be key for Toronto.

Memphis should put up a fight, but the Raptors are just too strong all round for them and should get back to winning ways.

Embiid can lead the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Sunday, 23:30 BST

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The 76ers are facing the prospect of finishing the season without star man Ben Simmons who is set to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out for some time. They have plenty of talent in the team but it is a big blow for a team that will still fancy their chances of upsetting some teams in the playoffs. The pressure will be on Joel Embiid but he has shown before that he can carry this team without Simmons.

The Trail Blazers are chasing down the eight seed and many of the playoff teams will be hoping they miss out. With Damian Lillard on the court they are always a threat and he will be looking for something like the 33 point game he had when these teams met earlier this season. Portland are great on offence but it is defensively where they have struggled. Lillard may need a big game here to give them a chance and keep them in the hunt for that final playoff spot.

Portland are slight favourites and no Simmons certainly hurts the 76ers. But Embiid has shown before he can be the leader of the team on his own and can lead Philly to a fourth straight win.