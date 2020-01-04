NBA Saturday Tipsheet: Can't back the Clippers right now

Take the Grizzlies and the points

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Clippers

Saturday, 20:30 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Clippers have been one of the tougher teams to predict from game to game this season. In their past nine they are 5-4 and are just struggling to put a run together. They look set to be without Paul George in this one after he suffered a hamstring injury. When George and Kawhi Leonard are playing they are one of the best teams in the league. When either is off the court their play really drops off and that is a worry moving forward. Their ambitions are much higher than some regular season wins so they won't be too concerned, but picking the Clippers right now becomes tough as you just do not know what you are getting.

The Grizzlies have made a habit of blowing big leads of late. They were up as many as 20 against the Kings last time out before losing and that is perhaps to be expected from their young team. Ja Morant has been brilliant in spells but just doesn't seem to have what it takes to lead the team when it really matters. That will come though as he gains experience and the fact the team can build these leads shouldn't be ignored. They will test the Clippers and without George in the line up, they can keep it within the 11 point spread at least.

The Clippers should win this one outright, but with their inconsistency and without one of their two big stars I would not want to be giving up 11 points to anybody, let alone a talented team like Memphis.

Dominant Bucks to win again

San Antonio Spurs @ Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday, 01:30 GMT

Live on Betfair Video

The Bucks continue to find a way to win and they did so again against the Timberwolves thanks to a huge performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to move to 17-2 at home and 31-5 overall this season. Not only are they playing some of the best offence in the league, they are also one of the toughest to score on. They rank as the third best defence in the league and can beat teams in a variety of ways. Giannis is making a case for a second straight MVP award every time he is on the court and he should do so again against a poor Spurs defence.

The Spurs have been really disappointing this season. At 14-19 they are in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 1998. It is defensively where they have really struggled and it is hard to see them stopping the Bucks' high powered offence here. It just comes down to if the offence can keep up. They are top 10 in scoring this season and have been playing well of late, but the Bucks are just too strong on defence to allow them to stay in this one.

Milwaukee are just better in every department than the Spurs right now. It is a big spread but the Bucks can cover it and more as they continue their excellent home form.