NBA Sunday Tipsheet: Clippers can edge a close game over the Lakers

Clippers to pick up another win

Los Angeles Lakers @ LA Clippers

Sunday, 19:30 GMT

Two of the best teams in the NBA and favourites for the NBA Championship clash again tonight. The Lakers are five games clear of their neighbours in the standings but it is the Clippers that have won the two meetings this season.

Kawhi Leonard and co. are looking for a seventh straight win after demolishing the Rockets last time out. They are such a hard team to call because of their inconsistency from one night to the next, but when they are fully healthy as they appear to be right now they are perhaps the best challenger to the Lakers this season. Paul George has been in and out of the lineup with injury but when he and Leonard are on the court is when the Clippers really get going.

The Lakers picked up a big win over the Bucks on Friday night and will be looking to carry that momentum into this game. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the best 1-2 in the league and can win games on their own. It hasn't worked out against tonight's opponents yet this season though and an extra days rest for the Clippers may give them the edge.

The Clippers can make it three from three against the Lakers tonight in what should be a superb game.

Celtics to edge a close game

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics

Sunday, 22:00 GMT

The Celtics have hit a bad run of form. Three losses in the past four have left them struggling to catch the Raptors and get the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker is back in the line up after missing time following the All Star game and Gordon Hayward should also return.

Oklahoma City are one of the surprise packages this season. Chris Paul is playing some excellent basketball and leading the team into the playoffs where they will be a team that plenty will want to avoid. After starting the season sluggishly they are 28-10 since the middle of December. They are not elite on offence or defence, but are just a good all round team. They have four players averaging 17.5 points per game or more and while Paul is the leader, they aren't just built around a star.

The Celtics home advantage gives them the edge, but five points is a big handicap for a team in poor form. Boston could well win outright, but take the Thunder and the points here.