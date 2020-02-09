NBA Sunday Tipsheet: Celtics can edge the battle of two hot teams

Two hot teams face off

Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Sunday, 20:30 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Celtics are a very tough team to beat. They rank second in scoring defence and while the offence has not been quite that good, they can certainly put up points. They have four players averaging over 17 points in Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. They are just a good, all-round team. They are chasing down the Bucks and Raptors in the Eastern Conference. Going 9-1 over the past 10 has certainly helped.

The Thunder, also 9-1 over the same stretch, have been one of the big surprises of this season. When Chris Paul arrived in Oklahoma City many expected him to be moved on pretty quickly, but he has settled in and become a key part of this team. He is playing some of his very best basketball and really leading his younger teammates.

This is a really tough game to call with two good teams, both in superb form. But the Celtics just have a little more talent and for that reason I am picking them to make it seven wins in a row.

Lillard can lead the way

Miami Heat @ Portland Trail Blazers

Sunday, 02:00 GMT

Live on Betfair Video

Damian Lillard is arguably playing better basketball than any player in the league right now. He recently made his way onto the top 10 list for all time 50 point games. In his past ten he is averaging 41.6 points and 9.2 assists. He is just unstoppable right now. The season has been a little disappointing so far, but they will be looking to make a big second half push to make the playoffs.

The Heat's tough defence will be key if they are going to come out of this with a win. They made some moves at the deadline, the biggest of those probably being the addition of Andre Iguodala. The moves they have made show they want to win now. They already had a team playing some excellent basketball, but the additions may well make them a legitimate title contender. Come playoff time they will be a team that others want to avoid.

Lillard was fuming after a missed call at the end of the last game, and he could well carry that into this game and take it out on Miami. I am taking Portland to edge closer to those playoffs in what should be an excellent game.