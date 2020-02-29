NBA Saturday Tipsheet: Jayson Tatum can lead the Celtics past the Rockets

Celtics can get another win

Houston Rockets @ Boston Celtics

Sunday, 01:30 GMT

Live on Betfair Video

Not too long ago many were questioning Houston's decision to go with a small ball line up. But the results can't be questioned. They have won nine of the past 11, including a big win over tonight's opponents. It hasn't always worked out for the Rockets since pairing Russell Westbrook with James Harden, but they seem to have found something that is working right now, even if the long term viability of it is unclear.

The Celtics are also in excellent form. That loss to the Rockets was one of just two this month. Kemba Walker looks set to miss out again but Jayson Tatum is quickly becoming a superstar. Going up against the porous Rockets defence he could be set for a big night. The Celtics have one of the most efficient defences in the league and they have every chance to slow down the excellent Rocket's offence, at least enough to come away with the win here.

Teams are going to start working out this Rockets line-up soon, and don't be surprised if tonight is the start of that. Expect a big night for Tatum as the Celtics get revenge for that loss last week.

Bulls to pick up a rare win

Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks

Saturday, 22:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Knicks season has been a disaster. They've lost six in a row and only Golden State have fewer wins this season. The only thing they have to hope for now is that they can win the draft lottery, but this is a down year for the draft with no real stars like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant last season. They have hope here though. They won the first meeting with the Bulls this season and Chicago are hardly setting the world alight right now.

Zach LaVine is playing excellent basketball, but unfortunately for him and the Bulls there is not much else behind him. He played down a spat with Jim Boylen but it is obvious why he would be frustrated. He is averaging 25.5 points per game with Lauri Markkanen being the only other player to average 15. They have just one win this month but the Knicks are a mess on offence and LaVine alone may be enough for the Bulls to pull out a win here.

Back the Bulls to pull out just their second win of the month, but don't expect it to be pretty.