NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron can take the win as NBA honour Kobe Bryant

All-Star Game - Team Giannis @ Team LeBron

Monday, 00:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Team LeBron has the edge

This year's All-Star game sees LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo captain the two teams for the second straight year. James' team have won the past two meetings between the NBA's best.

The draft let us with Team LeBron's starters as James Harden, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and of course LeBron himself. Giannis will be joined by Tray Young, Pascal Siakam, Joel Embiid and Kemba Walker. James' 16 All-Star appearances are three more than the whole starting line up of Team Giannis combined.

It is hard not to think that Team LeBron is stronger. Antetokounmpo is the current Regular Season MVP favourite, but his opponents make up five of the next six players in the market. Back James to lead his team to a third straight All-Star game win.

Honouring Kobe

The game will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in many ways including some rules changes. One of the keys for this game will see the game be a race to a target score. That will be set at 24 points - Bryant's jersey number - above the leading teams score entering the fourth quarter. For a guide to what the target score could be, and a hint at the points over/under, the past two years target score would have been 136 and 156. Take under 303.5 total points here.

LeBron gets a fourth MVP

Two starters in the game are former All-Star Game MVPs - James and his Lakers teammate Davis. LeBron will be looking to take home the award for a fourth time and join Bryant and Bob Pettit at the top of the all time list. The MVP nearly always goes to a member of the winning team, and you can expect LeBron to want to put in a big performance in honour of his friend. He is second favourite but good value at 4/1.