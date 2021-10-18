Cameron Norrie Special Bets: Indian Wells champ 100/1 to win Wimbledon 2022

Cameron Norrie is 100/1 to win the men's singles title at next year's Wimbledon after becoming the first Briton to win the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

It was a first Masters title for the 26-year-old and bettors must wonder if he can use the momentum to reach even greater heights.

He fought back from a set and a break down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in a thrilling final on Sunday. The win made Norrie the new British number one and he will rise to a career-high 15th in the world, having started the year ranked 74th, after a superb season which has seen him reach six finals.

Nothing else in his career compares with victory at Indian Wells - a title that has eluded Norrie's compatriot Andy Murray - and the next step for Norrie would be to win a Slam. We make him a 3/1 chance to do so in the next five years.

Norrie became the second Brit sensation of 2021 with his win following on from Emma Raducanu's incredible US Open triumph and the it's 40/1 that they both win a Grand Slam next year.

Norrie is 100/1 to win at the Australian Open in January and the same price to triumph at the US Open later in the year. He is 150/1 to win the French Open in 2022.

These are exciting times for British tennis, with Norrie's win, and Raducanu's stunning US Open title, making 2021 a remarkable year when the narrative has stopped being about Murray's decline and started looking to the future.

Raducanu is a 15/2 for Wimbledon '22 and, if you want to double up on she and Norrie both winning in SW19 next summer, you can get 500/1.

The GB look a stronger team outfit than they have for a while and it's 17/10 that they land the Davis Cup in 2022.