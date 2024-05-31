French Open Day 7 Tips: Who to back in market dead heat

Seeded duo set to meet

Little between Cerundolo and Paul on paper

Value in backing longer match

The third round of a Grand Slam is when things tend to get interesting. It is when the wheat is cut from the chaff.

It is the stage of the tournament when seeded players can first meet and as is the case in the match previewed today there is a perceived uncertainty over who is likely to emerge.

Having observed both Tommy Paul and Francisco Cerundolo at this tournament and throughout the clay season I feel that I understand this match up well and to my mind there is a likely winner.

Exchange leaning the wrong way

On the Betfair Sportsbook the duo are priced at 9/10. A pick-em. However at the time of writing Tommy Paul is fancied as the marginal sub evens favourite on the Betfair Exchange.

I disagree.

Paul is the steadier and higher ranked player. That is a reflection of his playing style which is robust, controlled and durable.

In contrast Cerundolo has higher peaks and troughs. This season he has not achieved the heights he is capable of but the talent is there and it is in my opinion a matter of time before his results reflect that ability.

This in theory should be his best Grand Slam as his game naturally fits the clay conditions. Last year Cerundolo made the 4th round which is a good effort and should be his minimum aim this fortnight.

In that 2023 run he was only a couple of points away from the quarter-final losing to Holger Rune, who is a mental giant in the heart of battle, in a final set tiebreak.

Higher ceiling

To my mind and to my eyes Francisco Cerundolo has the higher ceiling as a player and he should be beating Tommy Paul on this surface.

There is a very useful form guide to how this match will go. They met in Madrid last month and although Paul was able to grind out and nullify the Argentine for some parts of the match it was always about what Cerundolo could do.

Cerundolo flows through highs and lows over the course of a match and that works well in the five set Grand Slam format. He is prone to reducing his effort and focus for spells in match to charge up for an explosive spell.

When he reaches those heights on this surface I think he's a better player than Paul.

To this point of the tournament both are in good form and have yet to drop a set. It points to this being a cracker.

I give the edge to Cerundolo and I think the best value option to do that is to side with a selection that takes into account his natural dips over the course of a contest.

None of their five career meetings have been settled in straight sets. The probability is even higher that they both win a set here in the five set format.

That is why I suggest backing Francisco Cerundolo to win the match and both players to win a set at 9/52.80 on the Sportsbook.