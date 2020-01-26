Australian Open Women's Singles Day Eight: Mertens capable of ending Halep's tournament

Gauff's journey ended by Kenin

The last few days in Melbourne have seen an abundance of shock results in the women's competition and Sunday's action saw a further surprise result with Ons Jabeur progressing to the quarter-finals at the expense of Serena Williams' conqueror, Qiang Wang. We also saw the end of Cori Gauff's competition with Sofia Kenin getting the better of her countrywoman, making a mockery of the outright market odds prior to their match. After that win - as a pre-match favourite - Kenin isn't much shorter than Gauff was in advance of their fourth round meeting.

Mertens underdog value to get past Halep

On the subject of the outright market, we are relying on Elise Mertens to continue her progression, and the Belgian meets Simona Halep in the first match on Monday's schedule. One of the reasons why I was keen on Mertens before the tournament was because I feel that Halep's numbers across recent months haven't been close to her top level, and we get the opportunity to try and take advantage of this tomorrow.

For the match, Halep is priced at [1.64] currently on the Exchange, which looks extremely short to me. Looking at 12 month hard court data, Mertens has won a higher percentage of service points and return points, and the combined difference is even greater when looking at six month data.

I actually think that the only thing preventing Mertens from being favourite here is Halep's reputation, and I think that Mertens represents some solid pre-match value tomorrow.

Improving Swiatek a threat to Kontaveit

Iga Swiatek has surprised me here with her run to this stage, although not due to any lack of ability - I think she has huge potential - but more because this is her first tournament since she lost in the US Open at the end of August.

This really could be the year where we see Swiatek kick on in a big way and I think end of year top 20 is more than possible for the Polish talent, and a win over Anett Kontaveit tomorrow would be a big help to achieve this. Kontaveit, who got past Belinda Bencic on Saturday, looks about right as a marginal [1.80] favourite to progress.

Muguruza deservedly favourite over Bertens

Later on in the schedule we see Garbine Muguruza at [1.72] for her match with Kiki Bertens, which again, is a price I broadly agree with. I rather suspected the market might have this as more of a 'pick-em' match leaving value on Muguruza, but sadly this wasn't the case. 12 month hard court data suggests that Bertens is the better server, with Muguruza having a considerable edge on return numbers.

Market line on Pavlyuchenkova a slight over-reaction

Finally, I think Angelique Kerber represents some slight value at [2.06] over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. While I've discussed Kerber potentially being slight decline recently, I can't help thinking this market line is a reasonable over-reaction on Pavlyuchenkova after she defeated Karolina Pliskova with 12 month surface data giving Kerber an edge. However, it's worth noting that - in line with that potential decline - six month surface data makes the players better matched.

***

Follow Dan on Twitter @TennisRatings