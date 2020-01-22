Australian Open Women's Singles Day Four: Bencic a value favourite for Ostapenko clash

Martic scuppers our unbeaten women's singles run

Our unbeaten run at in the women's tournament went last night with the slight underdog Petra Martic losing to Julia Goerges, despite having more break points in the match. The turning point was Martic, after winning the opening set, failing to break from 0-40 up in the second set with Goerges trying to serve the set out.

Aryna Sabalenka's surprise loss to Carla Suarez Navarro aside, there wasn't much in the way of shocks in the women's event yesterday but I do think there might be a few surprise results tomorrow, with a few favourites looking pretty over-rated by the markets.

Collins vulnerable against Putintseva

Danielle Collins stumbled into round two with a three-set win over Vitalia Diatchenko and I can't help feeling the market has been overly influenced by her results at the start of the season. She certainly has a decent ceiling - evidenced by making the semi-finals here last season - but her year-long numbers don't reflect a consistently high level at all.

Collins was an underdog at around the [2.16] mark for her match against Yulia Putintseva in Brisbane several weeks ago but for a repeat of the encounter, the Exchange market has her considerably shorter, as a [1.50] favourite.

That win over Putintseva was, of course, extremely dominant, but reading too much into an isolated match can be dangerous, and Putintseva generally has shown a solid level this season as well.

Bertens could struggle to dominate Rodionova

I also think that Kiki Bertens looks short at [1.10] for her match with Arina Rodionova. While I agree that Bertens should be a strong favourite with a rather large ability differential, she shouldn't be this short in my view and given her relatively unimpressive return data, could struggle to cover big game handicap margins.

Bencic with big advantage on serve over Ostapenko

However, for my pick on Thursday I want to look at Belinda Bencic, who is [1.64] against Jelena Ostapenko. This is simply a numbers play with the Swiss player having almost a 15% service hold percentage edge on hard court across the last 12 months, while the duo have virtually identical return numbers.

In that time period, Ostapenko hasn't won that much more than 50% of service points, and recording consistent results will always be a struggle with those numbers, plus double fault per game figures not far from one double fault per service game. It's tough to have much confidence in a player with those difficulties, so it's Bencic as our recommendation for day four.

