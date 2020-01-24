Australian Open Men's Singles Day Six: Monfils can get the job done against Gulbis

Millman close to delivering a shock against Federer

There was some underdog success on Friday at Melbourne Park with Marin Cilic edging Roberto Bautista-Agut in the final set, while as discussed as a potential upset in yesterday's column, Milos Raonic got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in an impressive display - Raonic didn't face a single break point in the entire match, winning 89% of service points on his first serve. That tends to get the job done!

The night match just concluded and saw John Millman get within two points of victory over Roger Federer, with the Australian spurning an 8-4 lead in the first to 10 final set tiebreak to lose 8-10.

Not much value about on Saturday's schedule

Saturday's schedule sees the third round conclude and there's not an abundance of value spots, if truth be told. Fernando Verdasco, who was our 'next best' on Thursday, again looks a touch of value at [2.92] for his match against Alexander Zverev, whose data now falls into the solid rather than spectacular bracket, but with one exception, the remaining matches look accurately priced by the markets.

Daniil Medvedev and Rafa Nadal are extremely heavy favourites to dispose of Alexei Popyrin and Pablo Carreno-Busta, respectively, while Dominic Thiem looks about right at [1.44] for his match against the young American, Taylor Fritz. At a similar price is Nick Kyrgios for his clash against Karen Khachanov, and I think the home player, Kyrgios, looks a little short, although nothing untoward.

Tiebreaks likely between Isner and Wawrinka

Without doubt the likely most serve-orientated match is John Isner against Stan Wawrinka, with both players exhibiting that dynamic - obviously Isner to the greater extent - and I make the first set tiebreak around a 60% chance. Over 12.5 games at 10/11 is decent value with the Sportsbook for that outcome.

Monfils value to get past Gulbis

However, my faith is in Gael Monfils to help us turn around a disappointing men's singles tournament so far, with the enigmatic Frenchman available at [1.57] against Ernests Gulbis. I discussed Gulbis in some depth prior to his second round meeting with Aljaz Bedene, and that particular match was frustrating given Gulbis won the first two sets having had fewer return games with break points in.

The Latvian's data is pretty unimpressive over the last 12 months and, while he does have a high ceiling which took him to number 10 in the world in 2014, he has rarely shown it in recent years. Looking at the ability differentials between the two players based on data, my assessment is that we are essentially getting offered [1.57] on Monfils against a fairly mediocre Challenger player whose numbers indicate a pretty limited return game.

Monfils got past another player with a limited return game in the previous round - Ivo Karlovic - and even in his advanced years, 12 month data actually rates Karlovic higher than Gulbis. Monfils was priced around the [1.30] mark against Karlovic, so the bigger price on Saturday reflects potential over-valuation of Gulbis by the market.

