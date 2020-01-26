Australian Open Men's Singles Day Eight: Monfils with a solid chance to upset Thiem

Schwartzman providing a winner on day seven

After a tough start to the tournament, we have bounced back with two back to back winners in the men's singles with Diego Schwartzman covering the +8.5 game handicap in his straight-set loss to Novak Djokovic. There were wins for Milos Raonic and Tennys Sandgren on Sunday, with Roger Federer getting the job done 3-1 against Marton Fucsovics having dropped the first set to the Hungarian.

Monfils with comparable data to Thiem

On Monday, fourth round action continues and after providing us with a winner on Saturday, I'm going with Gael Monfils to double up as he faces Dominic Thiem in the opening match tomorrow. For this, Thiem is currently priced at [1.38] on the Exchange which looks an absurd price purely based on hard court data over the last 12 months, and even more longer-term than this.

Monfils has a slight combined edge on service/return points won on the surface during this time period and it's only a negative tiebreak record which ensures he has a slightly lower win percentage across this sample. There isn't much to suggest that he is a worse hard courter than Thiem currently, at least in quick conditions.

Handicap market could be a viable angle

The Austrian, Thiem, leads their head-to-head series 5-0 though, which complicates matters slightly, but it's worth noting that three of these wins were on clay - and some on very slow clay which suits Thiem down to the ground, and once at Indian Wells, on a slow hard court. Conditions are likely to be markedly different in Melbourne tomorrow.

I do think tomorrow represents Monfils' best opportunity to get his first win over Thiem but for tomorrow's recommendation I'm going for the Frenchman on the +5.5 game handicap, which should be available at around [1.80] on the Exchange when the market settles in the run-up to the match.

Rafa should have too much for Kyrgios

Two of the other three matches tomorrow feature heavy favourites, with Daniil Medvedev and Rafa Nadal justifiably expected by the market to progress against Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios, respectively. In fact, at [1.29], there's an argument for Rafa to be even slightly generously priced for his match against Kyrgios, who has had quite the rivalry with Nadal throughout his relatively short career. I expect the considerably better on return Nadal to have too much tomorrow, and he'll probably keep his head together better as well.

Rublev justifiably favourite over Zverev

Finally, our outright pick for quarter two, Andrey Rublev, isn't that far from value either against Alexander Zverev, with the Russian available at [1.92]. If he was a slight underdog, he'd definitely be drifting into value territory based on 12 month hard court numbers. If we look at shorter term numbers than this, Rublev should be a pretty solid favourite.

