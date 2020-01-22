Australian Open Men's Singles Day Four: Gulbis over-rated by the market

Many strong favourites on court on day four

Our pick from Wednesday was voided with Philipp Kohlschreiber pulling out of his meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas with a muscle injury, allowing the Greek man to progress and set up a fascinating meeting on Friday with Milos Raonic.

The third round in the men's tournament tends to be when there are some more competitive encounters - this being one - but to be honest, there's an uninspiring card on the men's side in tomorrow's second round action. Of the 16 matches scheduled, just three feature favourites priced at [1.50] or greater, and many of the favourites are sub [1.20], and correctly priced even at such short lines.

Market over-reacting after Gulbis' shock win

It's in one of these matches where the market has the two players more closely matched where I am looking for Thursday's recommendation, with Aljaz Bedene a [1.67] favourite over the Latvian veteran, Ernests Gulbis, who has qualified to be here.

The 31 year old Gulbis is now ranked outside the top 250 in the world having been a top ten player six years ago and I can't help thinking that the market has dramatically over-reacted to his shock victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. This meeting took just over the 3.5 hour mark, and while opponent Bedene was forced to play five sets by James Duckworth, he only played around 20 minutes more overall - so the two first round matches had little difference in the time spent on court.

Bedene with a big edge on return data

My model has Bedene as a [1.37] favourite here with Gulbis' 12 month return data very poor indeed - even in matches at a lower level - and it will require the Latvian to roll back the years and play somewhere towards his peak to get the win against a solid opponent in Bedene tomorrow.

Verdasco looking under-rated for Basilashvili meeting

The other slight favourite that I think looks a bit under-rated by the market is Fernando Verdasco at [1.74] for his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili, but Bash is one of those types of players who has a very high ceiling on his day, so it's not a spot that I'm as enthused about compared to Bedene.

Anderson one to watch from a fitness perspective

In other matches, Kevin Anderson has favourite status at [1.87] over Taylor Fritz, and this would look value on longer-term data. However, we don't have much in the way of 12-month data on the South African, whose season last year ended after Wimbledon, and I wonder how much a four-hour five-setter against Ilya Ivashka will have taken out of Anderson as he continues his comeback to main tour action. Perhaps this match is one which could be looked at in-play.

We also see our men's outright pick for quarter two in action, with Andrey Rublev a heavy favourite at [1.15] to get past Yuichi Sugita, and he's not the only one at these type of prices either, with the likes of Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev among the players who are considered virtually guaranteed by the market to progress to round three.

***

Follow Dan on Twitter @TennisRatings