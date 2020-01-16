Australian Open 2020: Form guide for the women's singles championship in Melbourne

It's been three long years since Serena Williams last tasted victory in a Grand Slam event.

Her success at the 2017 Australian Open remains the most recent singles title of her Grand Slam career.

Eight months after winning this event in Melbourne, Williams gave birth to a daughter, since when she has contested sevens Slams, reached four finals, albeit to lose each one in straight sets.

Her obsession to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles Slams is palpable and is probably the only thing that continues to fuel her tennis ambitions.

Williams, whose first Slam arrived in New York when she was a few weeks short of her 18th birthday in 1999, remains stuck on 23.

But she arrives in Melbourne full of confidence. For the first time since becoming a mother, she will head into a big event on the back of winning her warm-up tournament.

If there can be any criticism of her preparations for Slams in recent years, it has been her reluctance to play competitive tennis, which may be the reason why she has struggled to equal Court's record of 24 singles titles.

Last summer she reached the final of the Canadian Open, only to retire four games into her match against Bianca Andreescu who a few weeks later beat Williams at Flushing Meadows to register her own maiden Slam success.

But in New Zealand last week, Williams won the Auckland Open which sets her up nicely for an assault on the forthcoming Australian crown.

Her chances of winning in Melbourne have been boosted by the withdrawal of world No 5 Andreescu who has been laid low by injury.

The 19-year-old from Ontario is the bright new star of women's tennis who, during 2019, won prestigious hard court tournaments at Indian Wells and Toronto, before lifting the US Open trophy.

So who are Serena's main rivals in Melbourne?

Ashleigh Barty: The world No 1 from Australia who made her Slam breakthrough by winning the French Open last June. The 23-year-old ended 2019 by winning the WTA Championship finals in China.

Simona Halep: Since trouncing Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final last July, has failed to reach the semi-final stage of any tournament on the WTA Tour. This seems to suggest the 28-year-old may be struggling to rediscover her competitive edge, after achieving an undoubted career-high in south-west London. Popular with fans and contemporaries alike, Halep recently appointed a new coach - Australian Darren Cahill.

Naomi Osaka: The defending champion and a two-time Grand Slam winner on hard courts. The 22-year-old from Japan won two prestigious events in the Far East during autumn and is the current world No 3.

Karolina Pliskova: The extremely gifted and athletic underachiever of the women's game - despite being world No 2. Has every attribute required to be a Slam champion, but it is now more than three years since she reached her only major final - when she lost to Angelique Kerber in New York. Beat Williams at the quarter-final stage in Melbourne 12 months ago, edging through 7-5 in a deciding set, before losing in three to Ozaka. Particularly strong on hard courts, the 27-year-old has begun 2020 strongly, beating Madison Keys in the final of the Brisbane International.

Elina Svitolina: After many years of great promise, finally reached her first Slam semi-final at Wimbledon in 2019, and followed that up by making the same stage in New York. The 25-year-old from Ukraine lost to Halep and Williams respectively in those two events. She won the end-of-season WTA Championship in 2018, before losing in the final 12 months later.

