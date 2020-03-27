Sports Personality of the Year: Fury the early favourite for 2020

Tyson Fury is the early favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year in 2020 thanks to his stunning victory over Deontay Wilder last month.

The world heavyweight champion boxer is [1.93] in the early betting on the Exchange to win the award that last year went to cricketer Ben Stokes.

Will Fury stay at the top of the market all the way to awards night in December? There's a long way to go but the cancellation of several major sporting events this year - including the Euro 2020 football championships, which will now take place in summer 2021 - could strengthen his claim.

The major obstacle to Fury taking the award, however, would be if he loses his rematch against Wilder. This week the promoter Frank Warren said the fighters could meet in October. Fury will take nothing for granted but, on the strength the way he blitzed the American in February, the Brit has little to fear.

The fight that everyone wants to see - between Fury and his fellow British world heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua - is likely to take place next year. Joshua is [21.0] in the SPOTY betting.

Hamilton leads the chasing pack

The postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games, which could now take place next year, has damaged the chances of Dina Asher-Smith [50.0]. The sprinter was expected to mount a serious gold medal challenge in Tokyo and, had she been successful, she would have been in the frame for SPOTY.

As it stands, Lewis Hamilton [9.2] follows Fury in the exchange market. This season, Hamilton is [1.62] to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven Drivers' Championship titles and, if the Brit does that, he'll also surpass the German's record number of Grand Prix victories (Hamilton currently has seven fewer).

As for the rest, Jordan Henderson [19.0] is the footballer with the shortest odds as he prepares to lead Liverpool to Premier League title glory this season. The England midfielder might be an interesting bet to finish in the SPOTY top three.

World number one golfer Rory McIlroy comes next at [20.0], and he will be in contention if he can land a first Major for six years in 2020..

The tennis player Johanna Konta is a [100.00] outsider but if she were to land her first Grand Slam this year those odds would be slashed.

The enormous amount of postponed sport that could be played later in the year - from golf majors to snooker championships and the conclusion of the football season - means there could be plenty of movement in the betting on SPOTY later in the year.