TV BAFTAS: The Crown set for awards glory

The Crown is odds-on in three major categories for the TV BAFTAs, the winners of which will be revealed on Friday.

The Netflix show is 1/6 to win Best Drama series for its third season and two of its stars are expected to win individual awards.

In the past, The Crown has missed out on BAFTAs for series one and two - allegedly due to what some critics call "anti-Netflix" sentiment in BAFTA.

Now the odds indicate that The Crown will scoop the award tomorrow night, even though some critics and fans argued that season three was not up to the standard of its predecessors.

If you think there's a chance The Crown will miss out again then Gentleman Jack - Sally Wainwright's acclaimed historical drama - comes next in the betting at 7/2.

The Crown is also expected to prevail in the Best Supporting Actress and Actor categories. Helen Bonham-Carter, who played Princess Margaret in series three, is 4/7 to win the former.

In the latter category, Josh O'Connor is 5/6 to win for his role as the young Prince Charles. O'Connor will, however, face competition from Stellan Skarsgard 17/10 who was brilliant in Chernobyl.

Skarsgard played alongside Jared Harris, the heroic scientist who spoke truth to Soviet power in the Sky show. Harris is 2/9 to win Leading Actor and it would be a travesty if he didn't.

For Leading Actress the odds indicate that Jodie Comer 4/7 is unstoppable for her frightening performance in Killing Eve. Only Samantha Morton 11/4 gets anywhere near Comer in the betting, although Glenda Jackson won plaudits for her role in Elizabeth is Missing and could in with an outside chance at 8/1.