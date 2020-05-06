Oasis Betting: Reunion this year is 2/1 after Don't Stop release

An Oasis reunion this year is 2/1 on Betfair after Noel Gallagher released a lost song from the band's 1990s heyday. The guitarist discovered the track - "Don't Stop" - while using his time in quarantine to sort through boxes of old recordings.

The song was recorded as a demo but never worked up into an album track or b-side. It's an acoustic ballad, with echoes of Cast No Shadow and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

It was generally well-received by fans and the Guardian called it "a minor gem".

The news caused speculation that the band would reform 11 years after they split. Noel and his brother Liam remain on bad terms. That said, the singer did say earlier this year that he'd be up for an Oasis reunion "with or without Noel".

Liam was dismissive of the release, possibly because it doesn't feature his vocals, making a series of statements on social media:

Well there's something missing in this god almighty stew and it's your brother your brother don't forget your brother La as you were LG x ? Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

Liam has kept a fairly high profile during lockdown, urging fans to wash their hands and stay at home and announcing a free gig for NHS workers in October. That month, it will be the 25th anniversary of Oasis's smash hit second album What's the Story? Morning Glory, so an ideal time for a reunion show.

Oasis will reform whether the Gallaghers make up or not

It seems inevitable that Oasis will reform at some point. Plenty of bands give in and do it, either for the money or out of the desire to perform in front of thousands of adoring fans again.

Liam's musical heroes The Stone Roses stunned fans when, following years of acrimony between Ian Brown and John Squire, they reformed for shows and recordings in 2012 and 2013.

Bands needn't necessarily bury the hatchet to make it happen, as Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend, who famously don't get along, can attest, having worked well together in The Who in recent years. Perhaps Oasis could have a socially distanced reunion, with the Gallagher brothers at opposite ends of the stage.

They will probably come together one day, even if it's just for the fans' sake. You can get 4/1 on it happening in 2021 and 8/1 on the following year.