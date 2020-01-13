Oscars Betting: Tarantino epic is favourite for Best Picture after nominations announced

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood (OUATIH) is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the Oscar for Best Picture after the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday. Joker received the most nominations, with 11, while OUATIH and 1917 followed close behind with 10 apiece.

British director Sam Mendes' 1917 [4.1] follows Tarantino's epic in the betting for Best Picture - generally regarded as the biggest prize of the night - but Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite [5.1] is also in the running, along with Joker [9.0].

The Irishman [13.5] is on the drift but it received nominations in other categories, including Martin Scorsese [7.8] for Best Director, although Mendes [1.84] is the current favourite, followed by Joon-ho [3.2] and Tarantino [4.3].

Phoenix and Zellweger odds-on for acting awards

Bettors make Joaquin Phoenix a shoo-in for Best Actor at [1.11] for the way he played the titular villain in The Joker. He won the Golden Globe, which is a sign he's destined to be victorious here, and his nearest rival is Adam Driver (Marriage Story) all the way out at [8.2]. After that, it's a long way to Antonio Banderas [34.0] for his performance in Spanish language picture Pain and Glory.

Rene Zellweger [1.21], meanwhile, looks similarly strong in the Leading Actress betting. Her performance in Judy has won her the fourth Oscar nod of her career. It looks like a straight battle between Zellweger and nearest rival Scarlett Johansson [7.0] who is nominated for her performance opposite Driver in Marriage Story.

Pitt and Dern heavily-backed for Supporting Actor and Actress

Then there are the categories for supporting actor and actress. The former is brimming with Hollywood royalty with Brad Pitt [1.16] leading the way from Anthony Hopkins [6.6], Joe Pesci [7.2], Tom Hanks [11.0] and Al Pacino [20.0].

Laura Dern [1.12], meanwhile, looks set to storm to victory for Best Supporting Actress and take the first Oscar of her career for her hilarious performance in Marriage Story.

Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis summed up the early odds-on favourites in the Oscars betting, saying: "With nominations out this afternoon for the world's biggest awards show, the odds-on favourites at this stage for Oscars glory on Betfair are Sam Mendes for Best Director, Joaquin Phoenix for leading actor, Renee Zellweger for leading actress, Brad Pitt for supporting actor and Laura Dern at for supporting actress.

"The big prize of the night, Best Picture, currently sees Once Upon a Time as the favourite ahead of 1917 and Parasite."