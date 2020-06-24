Awards Betting: Everything you need to know about the Oscars and more

It's been a strange year so far and popular entertainment has not gone untouched by the pandemic. With cinemas closed, the film industry has taken a hit, some of the year's big pictures were released straight to streaming while others have been postponed. So what does this mean for awards season and those wishing to bet on it?

This week it was announced that the Golden Globes, which usually take place in January and set the tone for the rest of the season, will be put back to 28 February.

That's around the time you'd usually expect the Oscars to take place but the ceremony will now be held on 25 April. The BAFTA's will be on 11 April.

Awards season 2021 could be full of surprises

It could be one of the least predictable awards seasons in history. The market on Betfair Sportsbook for Best Actor has Delroy Lindo at 6/1 for Best Actor. Now there's a long way to go, and plenty of Oscar worth pictures will be released in the run up to the awards, but those odds are fairly appealing.

Da 5 Bloods, in which Lindo plays a troubled Vietnam war vet, has been a big hit during lockdown, in part because it came out via Netflix. The other reason was that Spike Lee's film was perfectly timed, examining the treatment of black soldiers in the American army while Black Lives Matter protest were erupting across the world.

The film itself is 14/1 for Best Picture with The Trial of the Chicago Seven - which tackles the same period and similar issues to Da 5 Bloods - the current market jolly at 7/1.

Mercury goes ahead as usual and International Booker offers value

For music bettors the good news is that the Mercury Music Prize - always an interesting one on Betfair - will be going ahead as usual. The shortlist of the 12 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year will be announced on Thursday 23 July before the eventual winner is unveiled on 10 September.

In the meantime, book lovers should turn their attention to the International Booker Prize which announces its winner on 28 August.

It's a strong shortlist of six books from around the world but if you want a tip then I'd say the 9/2 on The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld is an appealing price for one of the strangest and most remarkable novels likely to be published in this strange year.