Eurovision Quiz: Gimme gimme gimme your answers

Eurovision has long been one of the highlights of spring. Diehard fans follow it from the preliminary rounds while for others it's all about the final. Either way a Saturday night in May, when European countries (along with one or two other nations) come together to compete, is always great fun.

Every year the competition throws up talking points galore and reminds viewers that the musical taste of other countries is often inexplicable. At the same time, the contest has produced some of the true pop legends.

So take our quiz, relive some classic Eurovision moments, and hopefully one day soon we'll all meet again for the big night.