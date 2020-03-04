To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Eurovision 2020: Countdown begins with Iceland among the early favourites

Icelandic handball fans
Will Iceland wow the judges at Eurovision?
Iceland have made headlines and been backed on the Exchange after unveiling a funky number for the Eurovision song contest in May, reports Max Liu.

"For the UK, the priority is to improve on 2019's last-placed finish. That task falls to singer James Newman who will perform 'My Last Breath' at the final in Rotterdam."

Iceland are likely to be one of the main contenders at Eurovision 2020 after their entrants Daoi og Gagnamagnio went viral with the video for their track "Think About Things".

Home to a population of just over 364,000, Iceland is one of Europe's smallest countries but, with acts like Bjork and Sigur Ros to its name, it has a strong pop music pedigree. Now Iceland is [8.0] on the Exchange to win Eurovision.

Lithuania [6.0] are the current favourite but the momentum is definitely with Iceland as "Think About Things" received over a million views on YouTube after it was confirmed as the country entry - remarkable for a Eurovision song over two months before the final on May 16.

UK aims to improve on last-placed finish

Bulgaria [8.8] are also among the early front runners, and you can never rule out the Russians [13.5], while reigning champions Netherlands [48.0] are attracting few backers.

For the UK, the priority has to be to improve on 2019's last placed finish. That task falls to singer James Newman who will perform "My Last Breath" at the final in Rotterdam.

The UK is [200.00] to win for the first time since 1997 although, if you do fancy a patriotic wager, you'll probably get decent odds on a UK top 10 finish.

It's early days for Eurovision 2020 and much will change in the betting between now and the big night. Sadly, like the Tokyo Olympics, the final could be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, so fingers crossed the song contest goes ahead on schedule.

Eurovision 2020: Eurovision 2020 (Eurovision: Winner)

Tuesday 12 May, 8.00pm

Market rules

Iceland
Lithuania
Russia
Romania
Bulgaria
Italy
Sweden
Norway
Malta
Germany
Switzerland
Denmark
Georgia
Azerbaijan
Greece
Ireland
Belgium
The Netherlands
Australia
Finland
Cyprus
Israel
Ukraine
Albania
Poland
Serbia
United Kingdom
Moldova
Armenia
Czech Republic
Portugal
North Macedonia
Austria
France
San Marino
Latvia
Spain
Estonia
Belarus
Slovenia
Croatia
Max Liu,

