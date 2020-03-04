Eurovision 2020: Countdown begins with Iceland among the early favourites

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Lithuania [6.0] are the current favourite but the momentum is definitely with Iceland as "Think About Things" received over a million views on YouTube after it was confirmed as the country entry - remarkable for a Eurovision song over two months before the final on May 16.
For the UK, the priority has to be to improve on 2019's last placed finish. That task falls to singer James Newman who will perform "My Last Breath" at the final in Rotterdam.
The UK is [200.00] to win for the first time since 1997 although, if you do fancy a patriotic wager, you'll probably get decent odds on a UK top 10 finish.
It's early days for Eurovision 2020 and much will change in the betting between now and the big night. Sadly, like the Tokyo Olympics, the final could be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, so fingers crossed the song contest goes ahead on schedule.
