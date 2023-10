NZ favs to win fifth final

Springboks out to retain RWC

Both sides seek fourth world title

New Zealand are 5/61.84 to beat South Africa in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final after the two teams booked their places in the Paris showdown in contrasting styles.

The All Blacks were emphatic winners in their 44-6 demolition of South Africa. Will Jordan was the star, scoring three tries, but the whole team were efficient.

The three-time World Cup winners were ruthless in attack and indomitable in defence as they swept aside the Pumas.

Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell scored two tries each as New Zealand showed that they have come a long way since losing the tournament curtain-raiser against France last month.

Boks edge past brave England

England came mightily close to reaching a consecutive final before South Africa beat them 16-15 in a last four thriller.

The defending champions trailed 12-6 at the break but came on strong in the second-half to break English hearts. Handre Pollard scored the decisive penalty in the 77th minute.

South Africa are evens to beat New Zealand on Saturday and know they need to be much better if they are to have any chance of retaining their title and denying their opponents a fourth.

The Springboks narrowly beat hosts France in the quarter-finals so they know they can dig deep to claim close victories when they need to on the biggest stage.

The holders against world rugby's greatest power will be the perfect showpiece for the Rugby World Cup.

Both teams have previously lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy three times so the battle to make history another fascinating in what should be a thrilling final this Saturday.

