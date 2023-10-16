</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Fwho-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html&rfr=977217">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Fwho-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/england-v-italy-euro-2024-betting-tips-best-bets-odds-bet-builder-pick-141023-1063.html">England v Italy: Wembley revenge for Three Lions & 17/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-france-v-scotland-betting-tips-best-bets-odds-preview-161023-1063.html">France v Scotland: Back a tasty 9/2 McDouble in Lille</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-seven-of-the-best-best-from-tuesdays-matches-151023-629.html">Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Seven of the best best from Tuesday's matches</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-for-british-champions-day-at-ascot-161023-166.html">Tony Calvin: Two antepost tips for British Champions Day at Ascot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newcastle-racing-tips-bold-territories-capable-of-a-big-run-161023-789.html">Newcastle Racing Tips: Bold Territories capable of a big run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/british-champions-day-uk-flat-trainers-championship-to-go-to-the-wire-161023-1290.html">Ascot British Champions Day: UK Flat Trainers' Championship to go to the wire</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zozo-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-161023-167.html">ZOZO Championship: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/andalucia-masters-the-punters-preview-161023-167.html">Andalucía Masters: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-9-131023-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Bunched finish in Vegas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/netherlands-v-south-africa-world-cup-tips-dutch-eye-another-scare-161023-194.html">Netherlands v South Africa World Cup Tips: Dutch eye another scare</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/australia-v-sri-lanka-world-cup-tips-take-on-all-at-sea-aussies-151023-194.html">Australia v Sri Lanka World Cup Tips: Take on all-at-sea Aussies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/england-v-afghanistan-world-cup-tips-14-1-afghan-double-chance-141023-194.html">England v Afghanistan World Cup Tips: Take a chance on 14/1 Afghan double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tokyo-stockholm-antwerp-tips-draw-could-open-up-for-de-minaur-151023-778.html">ATP Tokyo, Stockholm & Antwerp Tips: Draw could open up for De Minaur</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/shanghai-masters-final-tips-rublevs-superior-return-game-makes-him-favourite-141023-778.html">Shanghai Masters Final Tips: Rublev's superior return game makes him favourite</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/shanghai-masters-semi-final-tips-dimitrov-can-overturn-odds-against-rublev-131023-778.html">Shanghai Masters Semi-Final Tips: Dimitrov can overturn odds against Rublev</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/tamworth-by-election-betting-preview-odds-and-analysis-141023-171.html">Tamworth By-Election Betting Preview: Starmer's Labour to gain bellwether seat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-betting-odds-and-analysis-121023-171.html">US Presidential Election Betting Update: Biden's chance remains underestimated</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/who-will-win-the-next-general-election-labour-majority-73-chance-after-keir-starmers-speech-111023-204.html">Next General Election: Labour majority 73% chance after Keir Starmer's speech</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/sunday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-england-v-fiji-tips-england-face-struggle-to-overcome-fiji-101023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: France face big task against the Springboks</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-ireland-v-new-zealand-tips-ireland-to-topple-all-blacks-101023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Ireland to topple New Zealand in huge showdown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/who-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-france-marginal-favourites-over-ireland-091023-204.html">Rugby World Cup Winner: France marginal favourites over Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-111023-1063.html">NFL Week 6 Betting Tips: Niners & Eagles to stay perfect</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-five-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-041023-1063.html">NFL Week 5 Betting Tips and Predictions: Chiefs to win high-scoring game</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-4-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-points-spreads-odds-best-bets-270923-1063.html">NFL Week 4 Betting Tips And Predictions: Jags to bag Wembley win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ben Stokes arms outstretched 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Cricket World Cup Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Rugby World Cup: England 14/1 and out for revenge over favs South Africa</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-10-16">16 October 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Rugby World Cup: England 14/1 and out for revenge over favs South Africa", "name": "Rugby World Cup: England 14/1 and out for revenge over favs South Africa", "description": "England are outsiders in the Betfair Rugby World Cup winner market but are Owen Farrell and co. be finding form at just the right time? Get the latest RWC od...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/who-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/who-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-10-16T14:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-10-16T14:48:00+01:00", "articleBody": "England are outsiders in the Betfair Rugby World Cup winner market but are Owen Farrell and co. be finding form at just the right time? Get the latest RWC odds ahead of this weekend's semi-finals... Underdog status may suit England South Africa clash huge test for Borthwick's men NZ heavy odds-on to beat Argentina in other semi England are [14/1] in the Betfair Sportsbook Rugby World Cup winner market but outsider status may suit them as they prepare to take on [11/10] tournament favourites South Africa in the semi-finals. This Saturday's last four clash is a repeat of the 2019 final when the Springboks proved too good for the Red Rose. The holders knocked out hosts France on Sunday and are [1/7] to do the same to England. But England may relish being [9/2] to get their revenge over South Africa. Steve Borthwick's men endured tough year in the build-up to the tournament and fans arrived in France with low expectations. Their 30-24 victory over Fiji was their best of the tournament so far, even if they had to see off a second-half fight back from their opponents. Now they are one game from a second successive World Cup final and, with Ireland having defeated the Saffers in the pool stage, knowing their opponents are not unbeatable. What price are New Zealand to win the RWC? Were England to beat South Africa they would play either New Zealand or Argentina in the final. The three-time world champion All Blacks are [11/10] to win the World Cup after they ended much-fancied Ireland's dream in the quarter-finals. Ireland went to the World Cup as the top ranked team but the last eight once again proved to be the end of the road against an All Blacks team who are producing their best rugby at the right moment. They are [1/14] to beat Argentina in Friday's semi-final after the Pumas sent Wales packing on Saturday. New Zealand will remember that they were unexpectedly knocked out by England at this stage four years ago and will take nothing for granted even though the Betfair Sportsbook market makes Argentina as long as [17/2] for the win. The quarter-finals may be remembered as the moment the Rugby World Cup 2023 really took off, with surprises and scintillating rugby meaning England are the last northern hemisphere nation standing. The semis this weekend should be even better so don't miss our match previews and tips on Betting.Betfair. Read our Rugby World Cup tips later this week ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Owen Farrell kick for England.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Owen Farrell kick for England.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Owen Farrell kick for England.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Owen Farrell kick for England.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Owen Farrell kick for England.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Owen Farrell kick for England.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Owen Farrell kick for England.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England's Owen Farrell lines up a penalty against Fiji"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Owen Farrell's kicking was key for England's semi-final victory over Fiji</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977217">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/winner/924.211942307" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/winner/924.211942307">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Rugby%20World%20Cup%3A%20England%2014%2F1%20and%20out%20for%20revenge%20over%20favs%20South%20Africa&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Fwho-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Fwho-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Fwho-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Fwho-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Fwho-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-england-14-1-and-out-for-revenge-over-favourites-south-africa-161023-204.html&text=Rugby%20World%20Cup%3A%20England%2014%2F1%20and%20out%20for%20revenge%20over%20favs%20South%20Africa" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>England are outsiders in the Betfair Rugby World Cup winner market but are Owen Farrell and co. be finding form at just the right time? Get the latest RWC odds ahead of this weekend's semi-finals...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Underdog status may suit England</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>South Africa clash huge test for Borthwick's men</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>NZ heavy odds-on to beat Argentina in other semi</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/winner/924.211942307"><strong>England are <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b></strong></a> in the Betfair Sportsbook Rugby World Cup winner market but outsider status may suit them as they prepare to take on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/winner/924.211942307"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b> tournament favourites South Africa</strong></a> in the semi-finals.</p><p>This Saturday's last four clash is a repeat of the 2019 final when the Springboks proved too good for the Red Rose.</p><p>The holders knocked out hosts France on Sunday and are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/england-v-south-africa/32721333"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="1.14"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.14</span></b> to do the same to England</strong></a>.</p><p>But <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/england-v-south-africa/32721333"><strong>England may relish being <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b></strong></a> to get their revenge over South Africa. Steve Borthwick's men endured tough year in the build-up to the tournament and fans arrived in France with low expectations.</p><p> <iframe width="600px" height="450px" style="border: 0px #FFFFFF none;" src="https://banners.streameye.net/c1227249-f146-4648-8291-ac328ad29150" name="RWC2023ENG" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" marginheight="0px" marginwidth="0px" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Their 30-24 victory over Fiji was their best of the tournament so far, even if they had to see off a second-half fight back from their opponents.

Now they are one game from a second successive World Cup final and, with Ireland having defeated the Saffers in the pool stage, knowing their opponents are not unbeatable.

What price are New Zealand to win the RWC?

Were England to beat South Africa they would play either New Zealand or Argentina in the final.

The three-time world champion All Blacks are 11/102.08 to win the World Cup after they ended much-fancied Ireland's dream in the quarter-finals.

Ireland went to the World Cup as the top ranked team but the last eight once again proved to be the end of the road against an All Blacks team who are producing their best rugby at the right moment.

They are 1/141.07 to beat Argentina in Friday's semi-final after the Pumas sent Wales packing on Saturday.

New Zealand will remember that they were unexpectedly knocked out by England at this stage four years ago and will take nothing for granted even though the Betfair Sportsbook market makes Argentina as long as 17/29.40 for the win.

The quarter-finals may be remembered as the moment the Rugby World Cup 2023 really took off, with surprises and scintillating rugby meaning England are the last northern hemisphere nation standing.

The semis this weekend should be even better so don't miss our match previews and tips on Betting.Betfair.

Read our Rugby World Cup tips later this week

Refer & Earn with Betfair For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

Home Rugby Rugby World Cup Rugby World Cup: England 14/1 and out for revenge over favs South Africa