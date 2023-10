Underdog status may suit England

South Africa clash huge test for Borthwick's men

NZ heavy odds-on to beat Argentina in other semi

England are 14/115.00 in the Betfair Sportsbook Rugby World Cup winner market but outsider status may suit them as they prepare to take on 11/102.08 tournament favourites South Africa in the semi-finals.

This Saturday's last four clash is a repeat of the 2019 final when the Springboks proved too good for the Red Rose.

The holders knocked out hosts France on Sunday and are 1/71.14 to do the same to England.

But England may relish being 9/25.30 to get their revenge over South Africa. Steve Borthwick's men endured tough year in the build-up to the tournament and fans arrived in France with low expectations.

Their 30-24 victory over Fiji was their best of the tournament so far, even if they had to see off a second-half fight back from their opponents.

Now they are one game from a second successive World Cup final and, with Ireland having defeated the Saffers in the pool stage, knowing their opponents are not unbeatable.

What price are New Zealand to win the RWC?

Were England to beat South Africa they would play either New Zealand or Argentina in the final.

The three-time world champion All Blacks are 11/102.08 to win the World Cup after they ended much-fancied Ireland's dream in the quarter-finals.

Ireland went to the World Cup as the top ranked team but the last eight once again proved to be the end of the road against an All Blacks team who are producing their best rugby at the right moment.

They are 1/141.07 to beat Argentina in Friday's semi-final after the Pumas sent Wales packing on Saturday.

New Zealand will remember that they were unexpectedly knocked out by England at this stage four years ago and will take nothing for granted even though the Betfair Sportsbook market makes Argentina as long as 17/29.40 for the win.

The quarter-finals may be remembered as the moment the Rugby World Cup 2023 really took off, with surprises and scintillating rugby meaning England are the last northern hemisphere nation standing.

