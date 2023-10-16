Their 30-24 victory over Fiji was their best of the tournament so far, even if they had to see off a second-half fight back from their opponents.
Now they are one game from a second successive World Cup final and, with Ireland having defeated the Saffers in the pool stage, knowing their opponents are not unbeatable.
Were England to beat South Africa they would play either New Zealand or Argentina in the final.
The three-time world champion All Blacks are 11/102.08 to win the World Cup after they ended much-fancied Ireland's dream in the quarter-finals.
Ireland went to the World Cup as the top ranked team but the last eight once again proved to be the end of the road against an All Blacks team who are producing their best rugby at the right moment.
They are 1/141.07 to beat Argentina in Friday's semi-final after the Pumas sent Wales packing on Saturday.
New Zealand will remember that they were unexpectedly knocked out by England at this stage four years ago and will take nothing for granted even though the Betfair Sportsbook market makes Argentina as long as 17/29.40 for the win.
The quarter-finals may be remembered as the moment the Rugby World Cup 2023 really took off, with surprises and scintillating rugby meaning England are the last northern hemisphere nation standing.
