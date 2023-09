Uruguay impress despite losing

Uruguay and Namibia were pitched in a daunting pool featuring hosts France and New Zealand but the South American and African team can attack their midweek match against each other with confidence. Los Teros may have lost twice but they have earned plaudits for their efforts in France.

In their opening match, Uruguay competed strongly against France in a 27-12 defeat. The South Americans also gave Italy a scare, leading 17-7 at half-time before their opponents turned the contest around to win 37-17. Their two performances bode well for their chances against Namibia in Lyon.

Namibia have a history of crushing defeats at the World Cup and this year has proved no different for them. Italy opened with a 52-8 victory over them while the All Blacks romped to a 71-3 drubbing before France thrashed Namibia 96-0.

Their respective performances suggest a gulf between the teams and Uruguay should make this count in their pool match. The sides faced each other in a warm-up game before the tournament and Uruguay ran out 26-18 winners but the gap could be even wider this time around.

Namibia are on a record 25-game losing run at the World Cup and this will surely extend against Uruguay. Having conceded 219 points in three matches, Namibia are likely to be exposed again and Uruguay can cover a 17-point handicap to get off the mark in France.

