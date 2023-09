France land statement victory

Hosts take control of pool

Uruguay face tough opener

France v Uruguay

Thursday, 20:00

Live on ITV

France soaring after winning start

France launched their home World Cup with a statement victory over New Zealand on the opening night. The All Blacks had never previously lost a pool match but were unable to keep Les Bleus at bay during a momentous occasion for the tournament hosts.

Tries from Damian Penaud and Melvyn Jaminet steered France to a 27-10 win over New Zealand to take control of their pool. Fabien Galthie's team were not close to their best, but managed to thwart the All Blacks, with the promise of more to come as the competition progresses.

The result continued France's outstanding record on home soil, with the team chasing a first World Cup triumph. France have won their last 15 Tests at home and 24 of their last 25 matches in the country. This stellar form is bound to fuel their challenge over the next six weeks.

Uruguay begin their tournament with a daunting clash against hosts France and it will be a tall order for them to avoid a heavy defeat. Narrow victories over Namibia and Chile in the buildup to the World Cup underline Uruguay's status as huge outsiders against the home nation in Lille.

France should have no trouble easing to a second pool victory but there is no guarantee they will cover a 58-point handicap. Uruguay's freshness, having not played yet, could aid their challenge and enable them to prevail with a significant head start.

Rather than back the handicap market, preference at a bigger price is to back the first half to be the highest scoring at 13/10. France can build off the momentum from the win over the All Blacks with a fast start against the South Americans. Expect France to rattle off some early tries before rotating the team and potentially easing off the gas, assuming they wrap up the try bonus point.

Back the first half to be highest scoring @ 13/10 Bet now

