South Africa v Tonga

Sunday, 20:00

Live on ITV

Springboks to seal quarter-final spot

South Africa still have a bit of work to do to reach the knockout stage after being edged out by Ireland in a tense thriller last weekend. The Springboks were wasteful from several kicking opportunities and Ireland prevailed 13-8 in an epic battle.

The defending champions will still feel they can go all the way and a final rematch with Ireland is a distinct possibility. Jacques Nienaber has made 12 changes to South Africa's team for their final pool match, with Handre Pollard recalled to play at fly-half.

Tonga have been well beaten in both of their matches at the World Cup. Ireland scored eight tries against them in their 59-16 victory before Tonga lost 45-17 to Scotland. Powerhouse prop Ben Tameifuna scored a consolation try but Scotland's finishing prowess was too much for Tonga.

South Africa will want to wrap up the victory early and the Springboks should make a fast start. The likes of prolific finisher Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie should be able to punish Tonga with early scores. South Africa should race out of the blocks and they merit support at 4/51.77 to cover an 18-point handicap in the first half.

Back South Africa -18 in the first-half handicap @ 4/51.77 Bet now

Australia v Portugal

Sunday, 16:45

Live on ITV4

Wallabies hit new low

Australia's disastrous World Cup is almost over with Eddie Jones' beleaguered team on the verge of their first exit at the pool stage. The Wallabies came into the tournament with major doubts against them and these have been ruthlessly exposed by Fiji and Wales.

An opening win over Georgia papered over the cracks but Australia's weaknesses were pounced on by their last two opponents. Fiji claimed a momentous win and Wales humiliated Australia in a 40-6 trouncing last weekend.

Portugal have been a revelation in France with their entertaining style and will to win. Their 18-18 draw against Georgia could have been so much more, with Portugal within a whisker of landing a first World Cup victory. Nuno Guedes missed a last-minute penalty for glory but it was another major step forward for Portugal.

Australia could be already eliminated, if Fiji take maximum points against Georgia the previous night, and the deflated Wallabies may struggle for motivation.

This is an exceptionally poor Australia team and Portugal will have no fears about facing them. Buoyed by their performances against Wales and Georgia, Portugal are worth backing with a generous 23.5-point handicap advantage.

Back Portugal +23.5 to win @ 5/61.84 Bet now

Who will win the Rugby World Cup? Latest betting odds

South Africa and Ireland are joint [3/1] favourites to win the World Cup following their heavyweight showdown in the pool stage. Hosts France are next in the betting at 16/54.20 with pool rivals New Zealand closely following at 7/24.40.

There is a significant gap to the next team, with England available at 11/112.00. Wales have shortened to 22/123.00 in the outright betting following their emphatic win over Australia, with Fiji available at 30/131.00.

