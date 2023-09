Springboks ready for trophy defence

Scotland face daunting task

Wales take on dangerous Fiji

South Africa v Scotland

Sunday, 16:45

Live on ITV

Springboks running into form

South Africa appear to be warming up nicely for their World Cup defence and that does not bode well for Scotland this weekend. The Springboks destroyed New Zealand, in a 35-7 win at Twickenham last month, to highlight their tournament credentials.

Their mix of pace and power, spearheaded by the likes of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe, is a potent combination and South Africa could be peaking at just the right time. With top-ranked Ireland also in their pool, they know they cannot afford to slip up and will not be taking this dangerous Scotland team lightly.

Scotland are desperately unlucky to be pitched in this daunting group which leaves them facing a huge challenge to reach the quarter-finals. Gregor Townsend's team have climbed up to fifth in the world rankings and with playmaker Finn Russell orchestrating their attack cannot be dismissed lightly.

History is not on Scotland's side with seven successive defeats against the Springboks. South Africa have been beaten in their pool opener at the last two World Cups so Scotland may be sensing the chance to pull off an upset. Scotland are likely to fall short of the victory but are worth backing with a 10-point handicap advantage in Marseille.

Back Scotland +10

Wales v Fiji

Sunday, 20:00

Live on ITV

Wales face tricky opener

Wales launch their campaign with a testing clash against Fiji in Bordeaux. Warren Gatland has twice steered Wales to a World Cup semi-final and his big-game experience cannot be underestimated. Gatland returned this year, to lift Wales out of their slump, and they should not be written off despite looking short of previous vintage teams.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau has recovered from a calf injury to take his place in the Wales team this weekend. Flanker Jac Morgan captains the side and scrum-half Gareth Davies partners Dan Biggar with Wales intent on making a fast start.

Fiji are dangerous opponents and head into the tournament on a high after stunning England at Twickenham. Their 30-22 win was a first victory over England and offered a warning sign for their pool rivals Wales and Australia.

Wales have the upper hand with victories in the last five meetings against Fiji. This current Wales team have questions to answer but Gatland has backed them to deliver another extended World Cup run. Fiji will push them all the way but Wales can grind out a win by no more than 12 points at [2.54].

Back Wales to win by 1-12 points

Japan v Chile

Sunday, 12:00

Live on ITV

Brave Blossoms hope for late bloom

Japan dazzled at the last World Cup with the hosts reaching the quarter-finals but the Brave Blossoms head into this edition struggling for momentum. Their ageing squad have peaked and a place in the knockout stage could be beyond them this time.

Chile will compete at their first World Cup and the South Americans will enjoy themselves regardless of the results in France. Japan should win comfortably enough but were well beaten by Italy and Fiji in warm-up games and there is no guarantee they will cover the handicap. Chile will not lack energy or enthusiasm and are taken to prevail with a 25-point handicap in their favour.

Back Chile +25

