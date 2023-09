Rampant Ireland claim record win

Ireland v Tonga

Saturday, 20:00

Live on ITV

Ireland open with record rout

Ireland began this World Cup with the highest expectations in their history and the world's top ranked team lived up to that status in their tournament opener. Andy Farrell's team scored 12 tries in the 82-8 thrashing of Romania - their record World Cup victory.

Johnny Sexton led the way with 24 points and two tries, on his return to the team, to become Ireland's record World Cup points scorer. It was the ideal start for Ireland before heading into tougher assignments including facing South Africa and Scotland.

Tonga are beefed up by the inclusion of former All Blacks such as Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau, following changes to eligibility rules. Their additions give them more scoring power and should enable them to be competitive.

Ireland will surely prove too strong again but there is some doubt whether they will cover the 36-point handicap. With Tonga fresh and having plenty of attacking ammunition, backing the first 40 minutes to be the highest scoring half appeals at Evens.

Back the first half to be the highest scoring @ 1/11.98

Wales v Portugal

Saturday, 16:45

Live on ITV

Wales to breeze to victory

Wales made a strong start in France after holding off Fiji in a thrilling 32-26 victory. Warren Gatland's team were made to work exceptionally hard, with his players making a record 253 tackles during the punishing contest. Their intensive warm weather training paid off with Wales able to claim a crucial pool win.

Josh Adams and Louis-Rees-Zammit were two of Wales' tryscorers in their bonus-point victory to set them on course for another quarter-final place. But it was their defence which ultimately proved the difference in denying an impressive Fiji team.

Portugal are competing in their first World Cup since their sole appearance in 2007. Searching for a first win the competition, Portugal will struggle to keep their opponents at bay. Wales should make a fast start in Nice, despite making 13 changes, with a bet on them covering a 14-point first-half handicap looking the best bet.

Back Wales -14.5 to win first-half handicap @ 10/111.88

Samoa v Chile

Saturday, 14:00

Live on ITV4

Samoa to turn on style

Samoa launch their World Cup campaign following a solid summer buildup. A 17-13 defeat in Dublin to Ireland was a very respectable effort and Samoa can attack their opener against Chile with confidence and the expectation of a big victory.

Chile's attacking approach will win them plenty of fans but they were still no match for Japan in last weekend's first match. Rodrigo Fernandez gave Chile a surprise eary lead, but the Brave Blossoms stormed back to claim a convincing 42-12 win.

Samoa will be relishing the chance to take on a fatigued Chile team and should be able to expose weaknesses with a high-scoring victory. After conceding 42 points against Japan, Chile will struggle to avoid another heavy defeat. Samoa are worth backing to cover a 33-point handicap against the South Americans.

Back Samoa -33 to win @ 10/111.88

