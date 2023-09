Holders 13/5 after beating Scotland

France, Ireland and England shorten

All Blacks drift to 7/2

South Africa are the new favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Rugby World Cup after the first round of pool stage action.

The holders beat Scotland 18-3 to shorten to 13/53.60 in the outright market where there was plenty of odds movement following an eventful opening weekend.

France overtake NZ after win

France got the tournament under way on Friday night by beating New Zealand 27-13 in an attritional battle. Prior to the match, the pair were joint favourites to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

Now the hosts are 3/13.95 - second in the market behind the Spring Boks - but the three-time champion All Blacks are out to 7/24.40. They showed enough in 80 minutes, however, to suggest that it would be foolish to write them off yet.

England's 27-10 win over Argentina was a brilliant surprise for fans who have winced through their performances of the past 12 months.

England shorten in RWC betting

The Red Rose are 9/19.80 - in from a pre-tournament 12/113.00 - thanks to dogged victory in which George Ford kicked every point.

They went down to 14-men after Tom Curry was sent off for head-on-head contact with an opponent but the players left on the pitch keep their cool in the humid conditions and pulled off a famous win.

Ireland are 5/15.80 to win the World Cup - a longer price than their 4/1 on Friday - for the first time despite making easy work of Romania on Saturday by running out 82-8 victors.

Johnny Sexton returned to the team. The 38-year-old fly-half put 24 points on the board for the reigning Six Nations Grand Slam champions and looked sharp.

Wales are 30/131.00 after beating Fiji 32-26, a scoreline that was closer than Warren Gatland would have like due to two late tries for the southern hemisphere team.

Australia, written off by many before the tournament started, are 10/111.00 to win after they opened their campaign with a 35-15 win over Georgia.