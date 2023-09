Argentina flop in opener

Argentina v Samoa

Friday, 16:45

Argentina were hugely disappointing in their tournament opener with the Pumas flopping against England. Despite playing with an extra man for almost the entire game, after Tom Curry's red card, Argentina had no answers and were comfortably beaten 27-10.

Head coach Michael Cheika bemoaned his team's performance after they failed to show any craft and nous to exploit England. The Pumas have had a fortnight to mull over their dismal defeat and will need a strong response to avoid an early exit in France.

Samoa had an easier start but there were no such problems for them as they eased to a 43-10 victory over Chile. Hooker Sama Malolo scored twice for Samoa in their bonus point win to set them up for a key clash against Argentina in Saint-Etienne.

This match could be decisive in the race to join England in qualifying from this pool. Argentina are 1.21/5 favourites for the match but Samoa certainly will not give them an easy ride. Samoa's preparation for the tournament went well, pushing world number one team Ireland close in a four-point defeat.

The Pumas are under pressure to deliver in this match and they cannot afford to slip up. A Samoa victory should not be ruled out but preference is to side with them off a 12-point handicap. Their physicality and running power will cause Argentina problems and this should result in a close encounter.

