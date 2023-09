All Blacks stung in opening loss

Prolific Telea takes his chance

Namibia thumped by Italy

New Zealand v Namibia

Friday, 20:00

Live on ITV

All Blacks need big response

New Zealand's undefeated record in the World Cup pool stage was ended after an opening defeat against France. The All Blacks had won their previous 31 group matches but were given a reality check in Paris after losing 27-13 to France in a record World Cup defeat.

The All Blacks could not have asked for a better start though, with wing Mark Telea pouncing to score the first try. France edged in front at half-time but Telea scored again to restore the three-time champions' lead. Will Jordan was sent to the sin-bin and New Zealand were punished as France pulled clear to seal the victory.

It leaves head coach Ian Foster with plenty to work on after New Zealand ended their buildup to the World Cup with a record 35-7 loss to South Africa at Twickenham. Any momentum from their promising form earlier in the year has been eroded and the All Blacks will be determined to take out their frustration on their latest opponents.

Namibia suffered a tough start to the tournament, with the team falling to a 52-8 defeat against Italy. Conceding seven tries, Namibia were punished heavily in the second half as they tired. Namibia have lost all 23 World Cup matches and this unwanted record will be extended against the All Blacks.

New Zealand can afford to rotate their team and still defeat their pool opponents with something to spare. But the wounded All Blacks will want to deliver a potent attacking performance to get their tournament up and running.

The handicap mark is set at 69 points but New Zealand have finishers throughout their team and are worth backing to cover this at [10/11].

Italy scored 52 points against them and the All Blacks are at a different level to them, which points towards a tough night for Namibia. New Zealand scored 71 points against them four years ago in Japan and another trouncing seems inevitable in Toulouse.

Back New Zealand -69 to win @ 10/111.88 Bet now

Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster