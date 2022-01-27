Who will win Six Nations 2022? France backed as England lose Farrell

France are the favourites to win the Six Nations after England captain Owen Farrell was ruled out of the 2022 championship with a freak injury to his ankle.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday 5 February, when Ireland host defending champions Wales, and bettors give France the best chance of landing the title.

Later that day, England play Scotland at Murrayfield. The Scots beat England at Twickenham in 2021 and Eddie Jones' men are out for revenge.

They are favourites but losing Farrell is a big blow to their chances in that match and the rest of the tournament.

Bettors back Bleus

France are 2.68/5 in the outright betting where England drifted to 4.03/1 following confirmation that Farrell would miss all five of England's matches.

The captain's absence leaves a huge hole in the side and present head coach Eddie Jones with a big dilemma about who should lead the team.

Courtney Lawes is expected to take up the England captaincy but he has his own fitness problems and may not be available against Scotland. Lock Jonny Hill is a doubt and prop Joe Marler has test positive for Covid.

And yet the odds indicate that England are still the team with the best chance of stopping the revitalised French.

Ireland are 4.3100/30 while a price of 11.521/2 shows that punters have little faith in Wales to repeat their success of last year.

'No Grand Slam' the shortest price

France open with a home tie against Italy on Sunday 6 February - a match they are a predictably short price tp win.

Les Bleus will finish their campaign in Paris against England on 19 March, a match many were tipping to be a championship, and potenitally Grand Slam, decider before Farrell's injury.

Speaking of the Grand Slam, punters make it odds-on that we won't see one this year. France are the shortest price of any team to win all five of their matches at 4.57/2.