Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for all three games as the tournament kicks off

Scotland v England

Saturday, 16:45

Live on BBC One Scotland bid to repeat Twickenham upset

Scotland humbled England at Twickenham last season and Gregor Townsend's side will be eyeing more Calcutta Cup glory in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield on Saturday night. This should be a ferocious start to this year's competition with England heading to Edinburgh under pressure to deliver after their forgettable fifth-placed finish in 2021.

The hosts proved they can mix with the powerhouses of the northern hemisphere last year after toppling England on their own patch and upsetting France in Paris. Expectations have understandably soared, after these notable scalps, but Scotland still have to put together consistency throughout the whole tournament. Townsend has opted to select an experienced team with lock Jonny Gray returning after injury during the autumn games. Full-back Stuart Hogg captains Scotland with Finn Russell starting at fly-half.

England look to Smith for inspiration

Jones has set his sights on peaking for next year's World Cup with a cluster of precocious talents being promoted to the team.

Marcus Smith leads the way with the exceptional Harlequins fly-half likely to be England's fulcrum for many years to come.

Smith is joined by powerful full-back Freddie Steward in the backline. Number eight Sam Simmonds starts his first England game for four years and Sale flanker Tom Curry captains the team with Owen Farrell missing the tournament through injury.

England are marginal favourites for this contest and there is every expectation their opener in Scotland will be settled by the finest of margins. Scotland are given a two-point handicap head start and it would be a major surprise if either team surged to a one-sided victory. A wet and breezy early evening in Edinburgh should keep the scoreline low and only increases the prospect of a tight tussle.

The biggest margin of victory in the last three clashes between the teams is seven points, with one of those games ending in a draw at Twickenham. England's last trip to Murrayfield, two years ago, resulted in a gritty 13-6 victory and a similar outcome is predicted this weekend. Scotland suffered agonising single-figure defeats at home to Ireland and Wales last year and could be frustrated again. A bet on England to edge to a win by no more than 10 points stands out at 9/4.

Ireland v Wales

Saturday, 14:15

Live on ITV

Ireland confident after ending year on high

Ireland bring momentum and confidence into the Six Nations which suggests champions Wales will face an almighty challenge to make a winning start. Andy Farrell's improving team ended 2021 with a flourish after defeating New Zealand in Dublin. Ireland have won their last eight matches and appear well placed to launch a strong title challenge this season.

Farrell has been helped by a clean bill of health, something his opposite number Wayne Pivac has not been afforded. Wing Mack Hansen makes his Ireland debut after a recent scoring spree for Connacht. James Ryan has recovered from injury to start in a familiar team featuring 13 of the players that stunned the All Blacks in November.

Defending champions Wales hit by injuries

Wales emerged as unexpected winners of last year's tournament but Pivac will have to produce a coaching masterclass if they are to successfully defend the title. The champions have been severely hamstrung by an increasing list of injuries to key players. This includes captain Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau and Josh Navidi. Pivac has had to shuffle his cards and wing Josh Adams is handed his first start at centre in a bid to plug the gaps.

Ireland are overwhelming favourites to win their first game in Dublin with Wales almost disrespectfully dismissed.

There is no doubt the visitors have been significantly weakened by their decimated squad and Wales are given a 14-point handicap advantage in Ireland.

It is hard to bet against Ireland but this might not be the walkover some are anticipating. Wales will be fired up and can keep this competitive, with an Ireland win by up to 12 points generously priced at 15/8.

France v Italy

Sunday, 15:00

Live on ITV

France fancied to start with swagger

The first mismatch of the championship takes place in Paris on Sunday with tournament favourites France likely to sweep aside Italy. Les Bleus have been all the rage leading up to the tournament after their progress under Fabien Galthie in the last few years. France swept aside New Zealand in November, with their 40-25 victory highlighting their status as the team to beat this year.

Huge challenge facing Italy

Italy have been propping up the Six Nations for years and little is likely to change this season despite the arrival of new coach Kieran Crowley. He has a huge job on his hands trying to bridge the gap between Italy and the rest of the teams in the competition. But Crowley could offer a fresh approach for the team and may help reenergise the squad in a bid to halt their dispiriting losing run, in the Six Nations, which stretches back to 2015.

France are given 35 points to cover in the handicap market and the hosts are more than capable of achieving this if they make a sharp start. The flair and pace within this France team is irresistible at times and could make short work of covering this points mark. But preference is for the second half to produce more tries at 5/6. Italy are likely to tire as the game progresses and France can exploit those gaps by racing away in a high-scoring victory.

