Six Nations Odds: Wales 12/5 for Grand Slam with two to play

With two matches to play Wales are 3.412/5 on the Exchange to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam after they beat England 40-24 in Cardiff last weekend.

Before the tournament began Wales were backed at over 90.089/1 to complete a Grand Slam, while England were the favourites to win the Championship.

Three wins for Wales - against Ireland and Scotland before Saturday's thriller in Cardiff - have sent their odds tumbling. They were the last team to complete a Slam, when they won all five of their matches in 2019.

Wales are 1.824/5 in the Six Nations outright winner market.

Bettors still think, however, that no Slam 1.9310/11 is the most likely outcome in a year which has produced one of the most unpredictable championships in recent years.

Wales and France destined for Paris showdown

The Dragon play Italy in Rome next on 13 March and are heavy-odds on in the early betting to win again.

But a tougher test, that could decide both teams' fates, awaits in Paris in the final round.

Their opponents on that day France are 4.77/2 for the Slam and 2.486/4 for the title, although they have three matches to play due to the postponement of their match against Scotland last weekend.

It was announced today that the match could be rescheduled for 26 March, after Premiership clubs softened their stance over releasing players for the new date.

Before that France will travel to Twickenham to play England on 13 March.