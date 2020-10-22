Six Nations Betting: England are title favourites as tournament returns

England are the favourites on the Exchange to win the Six Nations ahead of the tournament's resumption this weekend.

The Red Rose are 4/111.37 even though they're level with France 16/117.0 on 13 points and only top the table on points difference. Way back at the beginning of the tournament in February England lost their opener to France.

England, France, Ireland and Scotland can all still win

The competition was finely balanced when it was interrupted by the pandemic in March. Every team has lost at least once and four teams are still in with a shot of the title, at least mathematically.

Ireland return to action on Saturday against Italy - in the only penultimate round fixture left to be played - and Andy Farrell's men still have the title within their grasp. They're 7/24.5 to be champions.

If they achieve a bonus-point win over the Italians, and then repeat the trick against France in Paris the following weekend, Ireland will be crowned champions regardless of England's result in their match against Italy on 31 October.

France could also still win the title if they claim a bonus-point victory over Ireland and England fail to match that result against Italy.

Scotland 64/165.0 are in the winner market because they still have an outside chance, but they would need to win their remaining match against Wales as well as for Ireland to lose twice and England to lose without bonus points in Rome.

Then there's top try-scorer betting in which France's Charles Ollivon 11/82.34 is marginally ahead of Welshman Josh Adams 15/82.88 - both players have scored three. England's Jonny May is 4/15.0 to overtake them against Italy.



All matches will take place without fans in the grounds.