Six Nations Betting Tips: France to topple champions Ireland in heavyweight opener
Simon Mail
01 February 2024
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-france-to-topple-champions-ireland-in-heavyweight-opener-290124-624.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-01T15:32:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-01T16:57:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The Six Nations launches on Friday night with a huge opener and Simon Mail is backing France to overcome Ireland... France look for explosive start Ireland face tough opener England need stylish success France v IrelandFriday, 20:00Live on ITV France to put World Cup woe behind them France and Ireland lock horns in a huge opening night showdown in Marseille which could go a long way to determining the Six Nations champions. Both teams must put World Cup disappointment behind them after falling at the quarter-final stage last year. It was a particularly bitter blow for hosts France but they are favourites to reclaim the title this season. Ireland dominated the competition last year, with Andy Farrell's team storming to the grand slam. Despite this success, they were unable to break their quarter-final barrier at the World Cup after an agonising defeat to New Zealand. This marked Johnny Sexton's final game for Ireland and Jack Crowley has taken over as fly-half with Peter O'Mahony their new captain. France were unable to live up to the soaring expectations at the home World Cup, with eventual winners South Africa edging a classic in the first knockout stage. Fabien Galthie must manage without star scrum-half Antoine Dupont this season, following his decision to focus on the Olympics. Maxime Lucu takes his place and forms a half-back partnership with Matthieu Jalibert. Three of the last four clashes between the teams have been won by France and the hosts are fancied to extend this recent run. There are so many potential matchwinners in the France team, such as prolific wing Damian Penaud and centre Jonathan Danty, with Ireland likely to struggle to keep them at bay. France's last seven wins against them have all been by less than 12 points and a narrow opening victory is worth backing at [2.58]. Back France to win by 1-12 points @ [2.58] Bet now Italy v EnglandSaturday, 14:15Live on ITV England need fast start England finished third at last year's World Cup but Steve Borthwick's team benefited from a favourable draw and their limited attacking gameplan is unlikely to be enough to win the Six Nations title. Significant progress is the target after a disappointing fourth place last season with just two wins. It is all change for England after Owen Farrell's decision to take a break and his summer move to France, with Jamie George taking the captaincy. Marcus Smith has been ruled out of the start of the tournament through injury, leaving George Ford to resume his role at fly-half. Inside centre Fraser Dingwall and flanker Ethan Roots make their debuts in Rome this weekend. Italy have been unable to make an impact in recent seasons in the Six Nations. They have propped up the table every year since 2016 and new coach Gonzalo Quesada faces a huge challenge to inspire his players to an upset this year. Paolo and Alessandro Garbisi start a Test together for the first time at fly-half and scrum-half respectively. England have won every game against Italy, defeating them 31-14 at Twickenham 12 months ago. Another victory looks inevitable but it may not be a rout with Italy under new management and England hardly prolific scorers. Four of the last five meetings have resulted in under 49 points and this appeals again at 11/10. Back under 48.5 points @ 11/10 Bet now Wales v ScotlandSaturday, 16:45Live on BBC One Scotland bid to end Cardiff hoodoo Wales face Scotland in this weekend's opener with the much-changed hosts in transition under Warren Gatland. His team reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year but the odds suggest they have little chance of competing for the Six Nations title. Full-back Cameron Winnett makes his debut but George North misses out through injury. Scotland failed to progress from a daunting World Cup pool but third place in last year's Six Nations was encouraging and playmaker Finn Russell can help Gregor Townsend's team remain competitive against all their opponents. Kyle Rowe makes his first start at full-back, with Blair Kinghorn ruled out due to injury. Visitors Scotland are [1.6] favourites but this holds little appeal, considering their record of just two wins in the last seven against Wales. Scotland have not won in Cardiff for 22 years, covering their last 11 trips, and there is no guarantee they will end this long wait. Wales may be under the radar but backing them with a four-point handicap advantage is preffered to putting total faith in Scotland. Damian Penaud will be a huge threat for France against Ireland

The Six Nations launches on Friday night with a huge opener and Simon Mail is backing France to overcome Ireland...

France look for explosive start
Ireland face tough opener
England need stylish success

France v Ireland
Friday, 20:00
Live on ITV

France to put World Cup woe behind them

France and Ireland lock horns in a huge opening night showdown in Marseille which could go a long way to determining the Six Nations champions. Both teams must put World Cup disappointment behind them after falling at the quarter-final stage last year. It was a particularly bitter blow for hosts France but they are favourites to reclaim the title this season.

Ireland dominated the competition last year, with Andy Farrell's team storming to the grand slam. Despite this success, they were unable to break their quarter-final barrier at the World Cup after an agonising defeat to New Zealand. This marked Johnny Sexton's final game for Ireland and Jack Crowley has taken over as fly-half with Peter O'Mahony their new captain.

France were unable to live up to the soaring expectations at the home World Cup, with eventual winners South Africa edging a classic in the first knockout stage. Fabien Galthie must manage without star scrum-half Antoine Dupont this season, following his decision to focus on the Olympics. Maxime Lucu takes his place and forms a half-back partnership with Matthieu Jalibert.

Three of the last four clashes between the teams have been won by France and the hosts are fancied to extend this recent run. There are so many potential matchwinners in the France team, such as prolific wing Damian Penaud and centre Jonathan Danty, with Ireland likely to struggle to keep them at bay. France's last seven wins against them have all been by less than 12 points and a narrow opening victory is worth backing at 2.58.

Back France to win by 1-12 points @ 2.58

Italy v England
Saturday, 14:15
Live on ITV

England need fast start

England finished third at last year's World Cup but Steve Borthwick's team benefited from a favourable draw and their limited attacking gameplan is unlikely to be enough to win the Six Nations title. Significant progress is the target after a disappointing fourth place last season with just two wins.

It is all change for England after Owen Farrell's decision to take a break and his summer move to France, with Jamie George taking the captaincy. Marcus Smith has been ruled out of the start of the tournament through injury, leaving George Ford to resume his role at fly-half. Inside centre Fraser Dingwall and flanker Ethan Roots make their debuts in Rome this weekend.

Italy have been unable to make an impact in recent seasons in the Six Nations. They have propped up the table every year since 2016 and new coach Gonzalo Quesada faces a huge challenge to inspire his players to an upset this year. Paolo and Alessandro Garbisi start a Test together for the first time at fly-half and scrum-half respectively.

England have won every game against Italy, defeating them 31-14 at Twickenham 12 months ago. Another victory looks inevitable but it may not be a rout with Italy under new management and England hardly prolific scorers. Four of the last five meetings have resulted in under 49 points and this appeals again at 11/10.

Back under 48.5 points @ 11/10

Wales v Scotland
Saturday, 16:45
Live on BBC One

Scotland bid to end Cardiff hoodoo

Wales face Scotland in this weekend's opener with the much-changed hosts in transition under Warren Gatland. His team reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year but the odds suggest they have little chance of competing for the Six Nations title. Full-back Cameron Winnett makes his debut but George North misses out through injury.

Scotland failed to progress from a daunting World Cup pool but third place in last year's Six Nations was encouraging and playmaker Finn Russell can help Gregor Townsend's team remain competitive against all their opponents. Kyle Rowe makes his first start at full-back, with Blair Kinghorn ruled out due to injury.

Visitors Scotland are 1.6 favourites but this holds little appeal, considering their record of just two wins in the last seven against Wales. Scotland have not won in Cardiff for 22 years, covering their last 11 trips, and there is no guarantee they will end this long wait. Wales may be under the radar but backing them with a four-point handicap advantage is preffered to putting total faith in Scotland.

Back Wales +4 @ [Evens]

Read Six Nations previews and get tips on Betting.Betfair

Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. Both teams must put World Cup disappointment behind them after falling at the quarter-final stage last year. It was a particularly bitter blow for hosts France but they are favourites to reclaim the title this season.</p><p>Ireland dominated the competition last year, with <strong>Andy Farrell's team</strong> storming to the grand slam. Despite this success, they were unable to break their quarter-final barrier at the World Cup after an agonising defeat to New Zealand. This marked Johnny Sexton's final game for Ireland and <span>Jack Crowley has taken over as fly-half with Peter O'Mahony their new captain.</span></p><p>France were unable to live up to the soaring expectations at the home World Cup, with eventual winners South Africa edging a classic in the first knockout stage. <span>Fabien Galthie must manage without star scrum-half <strong>Antoine Dupont</strong> this season, following his decision to focus on the Olympics. Maxime Lucu takes his place and forms a half-back partnership with Matthieu Jalibert.</span></p><p><span>Three of the last four clashes between the teams have been won by <strong>France</strong> and the hosts are fancied to extend this recent run. There are so many potential matchwinners in the France team, such as prolific wing Damian Penaud and centre Jonathan Danty, with Ireland likely to struggle to keep them at bay. France's last seven wins against them have all been by less than 12 points and a narrow opening victory is worth backing at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.220952397"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></a>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back France to win by 1-12 points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.220952397" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/italy-v-england-betting-32783698">Italy v England</a><br>Saturday, 14:15<br>Live on ITV</strong></p><h2>England need fast start</h2><p></p><p>England finished third at last year's World Cup but<strong> Steve Borthwick's team</strong> benefited from a favourable draw and their limited attacking gameplan is unlikely to be enough to win the Six Nations title. Significant progress is the target after a disappointing fourth place last season with just two wins.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george%20captain.600x338.jpg"><img alt="george captain.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/assets_c/2024/01/george%20captain-thumb-640xauto-212838.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>It is all change for England after Owen Farrell's decision to take a break and his summer move to France, with Jamie George taking the captaincy. Marcus Smith has been ruled out of the start of the tournament through injury, leaving <strong>George Ford</strong> to resume his role at fly-half. Inside centre Fraser Dingwall and flanker Ethan Roots make their debuts in Rome this weekend.</p><p>Italy have been unable to make an impact in recent seasons in the Six Nations. They have propped up the table every year since 2016 and new coach <span><strong>Gonzalo Quesada</strong> faces a huge challenge to inspire his players to an upset this year. Paolo and Alessandro Garbisi start a Test together for the first time at fly-half and scrum-half respectively. </span></p><p><span>England have won every game against Italy, defeating them 31-14 at Twickenham 12 months ago. Another victory looks inevitable but it may not be a rout with Italy under new management and <strong>England</strong> hardly prolific scorers. Four of the last five meetings have resulted in under 49 points and this appeals again at <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7017732%26bsmId%3D924.392589639">11/10</a>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back under 48.5 points @ 11/10</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7017732%26bsmId%3D924.392589639" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/wales-v-scotland-betting-32783699">Wales v Scotland</a><br>Saturday, 16:45<br>Live on BBC One</strong></p><h2>Scotland bid to end Cardiff hoodoo</h2><p></p><p>Wales face Scotland in this weekend's opener with the much-changed hosts in transition under <strong>Warren Gatland</strong>. His team reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year but the odds suggest they have little chance of competing for the Six Nations title. Full-back<span> Cameron Winnett makes his debut but George North misses out through injury.</span></p><p><span>Scotland failed to progress from a daunting World Cup pool but third place in last year's Six Nations was encouraging and playmaker <strong>Finn Russell</strong> can help Gregor Townsend's team remain competitive against all their opponents. Kyle Rowe makes his first start at full-back, with Blair Kinghorn ruled out due to injury. </span></p><p><span>Visitors Scotland are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/wales-v-scotland-betting-32783699"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b></a> favourites but this holds little appeal, considering their record of just two wins in the last seven against Wales. Scotland have not won in Cardiff for 22 years, covering their last 11 trips, and there is no guarantee they will end this long wait. <strong>Wales</strong> may be under the radar but backing them with a four-point handicap advantage is preffered to putting total faith in Scotland. </span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wales +4 @ [Evens]</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14118%26bsmId%3D924.382865605" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/"><strong>Read Six Nations previews and get tips on Betting.Betfair</strong></a></h3><hr><h3>Follow Simon's bets on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/">@watfordtipster</a></h3><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.220952397">Back France to win by 1-12 points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> </a> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7017732%26bsmId%3D924.392589639">Back under 48.5 points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.11</span></b> </a> </p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14118%26bsmId%3D924.382865605">Back Wales +4 @ [Evens] </a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div Six Nations Tips: Back France to rebound from World Cup blow with title
Six Nations: Best bets for Ireland v England, France v Wales and Scotland v Italy
Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket