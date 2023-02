Ireland face tricky start in Wales

England bid for Calcutta Cup glory

France launch defence in Italy

A fresh start under Borthwick

England v Scotland

Saturday, 16:45

Live on ITV

England's overhaul is underway with Steve Borthwick replacing Eddie Jones less than a year before the World Cup in France. Borthwick's immediate task is to instigate a major improvement from the team, with Scotland their opening opponents in the Six Nations.

This is no easy task after a deflating end to last year which finished with a heavy home defeat to South Africa which signalled the final game of Jones' tenure.

Third place in last season's Six Nations was unimpressive and Borthwick needs to reignite England if they are to be a factor in this tournament and the upcoming World Cup.

Borthwick hands a debut to London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins with Joe Marchant lining up at outside centre. Captain Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith both start but there is no room in the squad for Manu Tuilagi.

Scotland took the Calcutta Cup honours last season with Gregor Townsend's team defeating England 20-17 at Murrayfield but their only other Six Nations win came against Italy. Inconsistency has hindered Townsend's reign and he will be desperate to mount a title challenge in the final year of his contract.

Flanker Luke Crosbie wins his third cap with Hamish Watson not featuring in the squad having recently been sidelined with concussion.

Scotland have had the edge in recent meetings, with three wins from the last five clashes but victories at Twickenham remain rare. England should be lifted by the arrival of Borthwick and his physical gameplan is bound to put the pressure on Scotland.

Seven of the last eight Calcutta Cup matches have been settled by no more than 12 points and Saturday's contest should be another close encounter. England are fancied to make a winning start under Borthwick in front of their fans and the smart money is on a narrow victory.

Back England to beat Scotland by 1-12 points 2.64

Ireland face test of credentials

Wales v Ireland

Saturday, 14:15

Live on BBC One

Ireland are the favourites for this year's Six Nations but the world's top ranked team face a tough opener against an old foe after the return of Warren Gatland to Wales. Gatland is back in charge after replacing Wayne Pivac and this should galvanise the hosts after a miserable run last year.

Gatland led Wales to three grand slams during his first spell with Wales and he has gone with experience in a bid to make a winning start this weekend. Ken Owens becomes Wales' oldest captain at the age of 36 and eight of the starting team are at least 30.

Ireland are the team to beat this year after a near miss as runners-up last season. Andy Farrell has instilled confidence in Ireland's attacking game, which enabled them to score 24 tries in the 2022 competition.

Visitors Ireland, who are captained by fly-half Jonny Sexton following his recovery from cheekbone surgery, are worthy favourites but Wales represent dangerous opponents, particularly with Gatland back at the helm.

Five of the last six meetings between the teams have been won by Ireland and it is hard to bet against them after the way they finished a year which included a series triumph in New Zealand.

The handicap mark is set at six points in Wales' favour and this backs up the expectation it will be a tight contest. Ireland are unlikely to romp to victory in Cardiff but Farrell's team can launch their title challenge with a win by no more than 12 points.

Back Ireland to beat Wales by 1-12 points 2.58

France should avoid early upset

Italy v France

Sunday, 15:00

Live on ITV

France stormed to the grand slam last year but Fabien Galthie's team may find it difficult to replicate the feat this time around. A stunning 2022 resulted in a clean sweep of victories to extend their run to 13 wins in a row. But injuries have hindered their preparation for this year's competition with up to six regulars sidelined.

Italy have propped up the Six Nations table for the last seven campaigns but there is growing optimism in the potential of the current team. A stunning final day Six Nations win in Wales, inspired by the dazzling full-back Ange Capuozzo, was a huge result for Italy before their first victory over Australia underlined their progress.

It is hard to make a case for the hosts toppling France, with their losing run against them stretching back ten years, but Italy could certainly make it awkward for them. A handicap advantage of 21 points could look generous if Italy can replicate their performances against Wales and Australia.

This opener could be a good time to face under-strength France and siding with Italy in the handicap market appeals.

Back France +21 to win 10/11

