</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-opta-stats-10-best-bets-to-back-from-15-8-to-a-14-1-bet-builder-010223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back from 15/8 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-tips-dyche-can-dent-arsenal-title-challenge-020223-722.html">Premier League: Dyche can dent Arsenal title challenge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-fulham-tips-back-a-slow-burner-at-the-bridge-020223-1063.html">Chelsea v Fulham: Back a slow burner at the Bridge</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-a-suite-of-selections-on-a-sizzling-saturday-from-tony-calvin-020223-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips A suite of selections on a sizzling Saturday from Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-get-to-know-our-ambassador-with-this-or-that-010223-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Get to know our ambassador with "This or That"</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/kevin-blake-welcome-to-the-betfair-team-rachael-blackmore-300123-288.html">Kevin Blake: Welcome to the Betfair team Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-thursdays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-010223-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best Bets for Thursday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/post-21-010223-194.html">Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash Tips: Heat hot for shock</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sat20-outright-tips-time-for-cape-town-to-flex-muscles-310123-194.html">SAT20 Outright Tips: Time for Cape Town to flex muscles</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Nikki Haley poised to declare 2024 presidential bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/brexit-odds-three-years-on-uk-7-1-to-rejoin-eu-in-next-two-years-310123-204.html">Brexit Three Years On: UK 7/1 to rejoin EU in next two years </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-labour-odds-on-as-zahawi-tax-row-hits-sunak-250123-204.html">Next General Election: Labour odds-on as Zahawi tax row hits Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-rybakina-underdog-value-to-take-second-slam-270123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Rybakina underdog value to take second Slam</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-att-pebble-beach-pro-am-tips-hisatsune-leads-after-red-hot-start-020223-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hisatsune leads after red-hot start</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-att-pebble-beach-pro-am-and-ras-al-khaimah-championship-310123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for AT&T Pebble Beach and Ras al Khaimah Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ras-al-khaimah-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rasmus-to-rise-early-310123-719.html">Ras al Khaimah Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rasmus to rise early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-odds-on-to-beat-kansas-city-chiefs-300123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles odds-on to beat Kansas City Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-championship-games-betting-preview-spreads-super-bowl-picks-270123-1063.html">NFL Championship Games tips: Back Magic Mahomes & Niners defence to do the job</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-overtake-kansas-as-favourites-230123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles overtake Kansas as favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-tips-and-predictions-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/artur-beterbiev-v-anthony-yarde-tips-russian-ko-king-will-dazzle-uk-fight-fans-260123-746.html">Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Back Russian KO machine to do it again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/simon-mail/">Simon Mail</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-02">02 February 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France", "name": "Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France", "description": "The Six Nations begins this weekend and Simon Mail previews all the action including England's clash with Scotland and Wales v Ireland...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-02T17:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-02T18:10:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/ben youngs england.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The Six Nations begins this weekend and Simon Mail previews all the action including England's clash with Scotland and Wales v Ireland... Ireland face tricky start in Wales England bid for Calcutta Cup glory France launch defence in Italy A fresh start under Borthwick England v ScotlandSaturday, 16:45Live on ITV England's overhaul is underway with Steve Borthwick replacing Eddie Jones less than a year before the World Cup in France. Borthwick's immediate task is to instigate a major improvement from the team, with Scotland their opening opponents in the Six Nations. This is no easy task after a deflating end to last year which finished with a heavy home defeat to South Africa which signalled the final game of Jones' tenure. Third place in last season's Six Nations was unimpressive and Borthwick needs to reignite England if they are to be a factor in this tournament and the upcoming World Cup. Borthwick hands a debut to London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins with Joe Marchant lining up at outside centre. Captain Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith both start but there is no room in the squad for Manu Tuilagi. Scotland took the Calcutta Cup honours last season with Gregor Townsend's team defeating England 20-17 at Murrayfield but their only other Six Nations win came against Italy. Inconsistency has hindered Townsend's reign and he will be desperate to mount a title challenge in the final year of his contract. Flanker Luke Crosbie wins his third cap with Hamish Watson not featuring in the squad having recently been sidelined with concussion. Scotland have had the edge in recent meetings, with three wins from the last five clashes but victories at Twickenham remain rare. England should be lifted by the arrival of Borthwick and his physical gameplan is bound to put the pressure on Scotland. Seven of the last eight Calcutta Cup matches have been settled by no more than 12 points and Saturday's contest should be another close encounter. England are fancied to make a winning start under Borthwick in front of their fans and the smart money is on a narrow victory. Back England to beat Scotland by 1-12 points 2.64 Ireland face test of credentials Wales v IrelandSaturday, 14:15Live on BBC One Ireland are the favourites for this year's Six Nations but the world's top ranked team face a tough opener against an old foe after the return of Warren Gatland to Wales. Gatland is back in charge after replacing Wayne Pivac and this should galvanise the hosts after a miserable run last year. Gatland led Wales to three grand slams during his first spell with Wales and he has gone with experience in a bid to make a winning start this weekend. Ken Owens becomes Wales' oldest captain at the age of 36 and eight of the starting team are at least 30. Ireland are the team to beat this year after a near miss as runners-up last season. Andy Farrell has instilled confidence in Ireland's attacking game, which enabled them to score 24 tries in the 2022 competition. Visitors Ireland, who are captained by fly-half Jonny Sexton following his recovery from cheekbone surgery, are worthy favourites but Wales represent dangerous opponents, particularly with Gatland back at the helm. Five of the last six meetings between the teams have been won by Ireland and it is hard to bet against them after the way they finished a year which included a series triumph in New Zealand. The handicap mark is set at six points in Wales' favour and this backs up the expectation it will be a tight contest. Ireland are unlikely to romp to victory in Cardiff but Farrell's team can launch their title challenge with a win by no more than 12 points. Back Ireland to beat Wales by 1-12 points 2.58 France should avoid early upset Italy v FranceSunday, 15:00Live on ITV France stormed to the grand slam last year but Fabien Galthie's team may find it difficult to replicate the feat this time around. A stunning 2022 resulted in a clean sweep of victories to extend their run to 13 wins in a row. But injuries have hindered their preparation for this year's competition with up to six regulars sidelined. Italy have propped up the Six Nations table for the last seven campaigns but there is growing optimism in the potential of the current team. A stunning final day Six Nations win in Wales, inspired by the dazzling full-back Ange Capuozzo, was a huge result for Italy before their first victory over Australia underlined their progress. It is hard to make a case for the hosts toppling France, with their losing run against them stretching back ten years, but Italy could certainly make it awkward for them. A handicap advantage of 21 points could look generous if Italy can replicate their performances against Wales and Australia. This opener could be a good time to face under-strength France and siding with Italy in the handicap market appeals. Back France +21 to win 10/11 Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/ben%20youngs%20england.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Simon Mail" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/ben youngs england.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/ben youngs england.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/ben youngs england.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/ben youngs england.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England's Ben Youngs"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">England will be looking for a strong start at home to Scotland</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205583668" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Rugby Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Six Nations","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/rugby-union\/market\/1.205583668","entry_title":"Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205583668">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Six%20Nations%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20England%20v%20Scotland%2C%20Wales%20v%20Ireland%20and%20Italy%20v%20France&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html&text=Six%20Nations%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20England%20v%20Scotland%2C%20Wales%20v%20Ireland%20and%20Italy%20v%20France" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The Six Nations begins this weekend and Simon Mail previews all the action including England's clash with Scotland and Wales v Ireland...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Ireland face tricky start in Wales</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>England bid for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205584329" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Calcutta Cup glory</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>France launch defence in Italy</strong></h3> <hr></li> <h2><strong></strong>A fresh start under Borthwick</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205584329" target="_blank" rel="noopener">England v Scotland</a><br>Saturday, 16:45<br>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><strong></strong>England's overhaul is underway with <strong>Steve Borthwick</strong> replacing Eddie Jones less than a year before the World Cup in France. Borthwick's immediate task is to instigate a major improvement from the team, with Scotland their opening opponents in the Six Nations.</p><p>This is no easy task after a deflating end to last year which finished with a heavy home defeat to South Africa which signalled the final game of Jones' tenure.</p><blockquote> <p>Third place in last season's Six Nations was unimpressive and Borthwick needs to reignite England if they are to be a factor in this tournament and the upcoming World Cup.</p> </blockquote><p>Borthwick hands a debut to London Irish wing <span><strong>Ollie Hassell-Collins</strong> with Joe Marchant lining up at outside centre. Captain Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith both start but there is no room in the squad for Manu Tuilagi. </span></p><p><strong></strong>Scotland took the Calcutta Cup honours last season with Gregor Townsend's team defeating England 20-17 at Murrayfield but their only other Six Nations win came against Italy. Inconsistency has hindered Townsend's reign and he will be desperate to mount a title challenge in the final year of his contract.</p><p>Flanker <span>Luke Crosbie wins his third cap with Hamish Watson not featuring in the squad having recently been sidelined with concussion. </span></p><p><strong></strong>Scotland have had the edge in recent meetings, with three wins from the last five clashes but victories at Twickenham remain rare. <strong>England</strong> should be lifted by the arrival of Borthwick and his physical gameplan is bound to put the pressure on Scotland.</p><p>Seven of the last eight<strong> Calcutta Cup</strong> matches have been settled by no more than 12 points and Saturday's contest should be another close encounter. England are fancied to make a winning start under Borthwick in front of their fans and the smart money is on a narrow victory.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back England to beat Scotland by 1-12 points</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205584334" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.64</a></div><p></p><h2><strong></strong>Ireland face test of credentials</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205583663">Wales v Ireland</a><br>Saturday, 14:15<br>Live on BBC One</strong></p><p>Ireland are the favourites for this year's Six Nations but the world's<strong> top ranked team</strong> face a tough opener against an old foe after the return of <strong>Warren Gatland</strong> to Wales. Gatland is back in charge after replacing Wayne Pivac and this should galvanise the hosts after a miserable run last year.</p><p>Gatland led Wales to three grand slams during his first spell with Wales and he has gone with experience in a bid to make a winning start this weekend. <span>Ken Owens becomes Wales' oldest captain at the age of 36 and eight of the starting team are at least 30. </span></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/gatland%20new.600x338.jpg"><img alt="gatland new.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/assets_c/2023/01/gatland%20new-thumb-640xauto-177136.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p><strong></strong>Ireland are the team to beat this year after a near miss as runners-up last season. <strong>Andy Farrell</strong> has instilled confidence in Ireland's attacking game, which enabled them to score 24 tries in the 2022 competition.</p><p>Visitors Ireland, who are captained by fly-half<strong> Jonny Sexton</strong> following his recovery from cheekbone surgery, are worthy favourites but Wales represent dangerous opponents, particularly with Gatland back at the helm.</p><blockquote> <p>Five of the last six meetings between the teams have been won by Ireland and it is hard to bet against them after the way they finished a year which included a series triumph in New Zealand.</p> </blockquote><p>The handicap mark is set at six points in Wales' favour and this backs up the expectation it will be a tight contest. Ireland are unlikely to romp to victory in Cardiff but Farrell's team can launch their title challenge with a win by no more than 12 points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ireland to beat Wales by 1-12 points</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205583668" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.58</a></div><p></p><h2><strong></strong>France should avoid early upset</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205584853" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Italy v France</a><br>Sunday, 15:00<br>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><strong></strong>France stormed to the grand slam last year but <span><strong>Fabien Galthie's team</strong> may find it difficult to replicate the feat this time around. A stunning 2022 resulted in a clean sweep of victories to extend their run to 13 wins in a row. But injuries have hindered their preparation for this year's competition with up to six regulars sidelined. </span></p><p><span></span>Italy have propped up the Six Nations table for the last seven campaigns but there is growing optimism in the potential of the current team. A stunning final day Six Nations win in Wales, inspired by the dazzling full-back <span>Ange Capuozzo,</span> was a huge result for <strong>Italy</strong> before their first victory over Australia underlined their progress.</p><p>It is hard to make a case for the hosts toppling <strong>France</strong>, with their losing run against them stretching back ten years, but Italy could certainly make it awkward for them. A handicap advantage of 21 points could look generous if Italy can replicate their performances against Wales and Australia.</p><p>This opener could be a good time to face <strong>under-strength France</strong> and siding with Italy in the handicap market appeals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back France +21 to win</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/the-six-nations/italy-v-france/31938495" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/11</a></div><p><strong>Follow Simon's bets on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/">@watfordtipster</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205584334">Back England to beat Scotland by 1-12 points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.64</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> </a> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205583668">Back Ireland to beat Wales by 1-12 points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> </a></p><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/the-six-nations/italy-v-france/31938495">Back Italy +21 to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> </a> </p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205583668" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>The Six Nations: Wales v Ireland (Winning Margin)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 4 February, 2.16pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Wales 1 - 12</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wales 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="4.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12390210">4.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wales 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="4.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12390210">4.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wales to win by 13 +</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wales to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12479665">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wales to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12479665">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="246289">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="246289">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ireland 1 - 12</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ireland 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="2.34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12169113">2.34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ireland 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="2.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12169113">2.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ireland to win by 13 +</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ireland to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12479692">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ireland to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205583668" data-price="3.45" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12479692">3.45</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html%23gobet-1.205583668">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html%23gobet-1.205583668">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205584334" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>The Six Nations: England v Scotland (Winning Margin)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 4 February, 4.46pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>England 1 - 12</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="England 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="2.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12390410">2.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="England 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="2.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12390410">2.7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>England to win by 13 +</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="England to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="2.44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12479666">2.44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="England to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="2.72" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12479666">2.72</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="246289">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="246289">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scotland 1 - 12</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scotland 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12169115">4.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scotland 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="6.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12169115">6.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scotland to win by 13 +</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scotland to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12479639">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scotland to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.205584334" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12479639">32</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html%23gobet-1.205584334">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html%23gobet-1.205584334">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205583668" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Rugby Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Six Nations","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/rugby-union\/market\/1.205583668","entry_title":"Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.205583668">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Six%20Nations%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20England%20v%20Scotland%2C%20Wales%20v%20Ireland%20and%20Italy%20v%20France&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html&text=Six%20Nations%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20England%20v%20Scotland%2C%20Wales%20v%20Ireland%20and%20Italy%20v%20France" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-tips-ireland-should-be-bigger-favourites-020223-186.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland should be stronger favourites</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/ireland twickenham.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/ireland%20twickenham.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-2023-odds-borthwick-picks-farrell-to-captain-outsiders-england-160123-204.html">Six Nations 2023: Borthwick picks Farrell to captain outsiders England</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/farrell eng.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/farrell%20eng.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-france-v-england-ireland-v-scotland-and-wales-v-italy-140322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for France v England, Ireland v Scotland and Wales v Italy</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/France Grand Slam.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/France%20Grand%20Slam.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-tournament-preview-ireland-hold-edge-over-champions-france-in-race-for-title-300123-624.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland hold edge over champions France in race for title</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/sexton ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/sexton%20ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/damian penaud.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/damian%20penaud.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/damian penaud.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/damian%20penaud.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">More Six Nations</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Rugby</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/" class=" "> Rugby World Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/" class=" "> Aviva Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/" class=" "> European Champions Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/british-lions/" class=" "> British Lions </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/" class="active "> Rugby Union </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/rabo-pro-12/" class=" "> Rabo Pro 12 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/" class="active "> Six Nations </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/super-rugby/" class=" "> Super Rugby </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/lv-cup/" class=" "> LV= Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/english-rugby/" class=" "> English Rugby </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/irish-rugby/" class=" "> Irish Rugby </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/heineken-cup/" class=" "> Heineken Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international/" class=" "> International </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/rugby-championship/" class=" "> Rugby Championship </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/news/" class=" "> News </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1675362867" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Rugby
Rugby Union
Six Nations
Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket