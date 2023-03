Ireland close in championship

England rocked by record defeat

France retain slim title hope

Ireland on verge of glory

Ireland v England

Saturday, 17:00

Live on ITV

Ireland are on the cusp of winning the Six Nations and their match at home to England presents the chance to clinch the grand slam in Dublin for the first time. It promises to be a riotous atmosphere, following the St Patrick's Day celebrations, in the Irish capital and looks set to be a long afternoon for England.

The world's top ranked team have justified their status with a dominant Six Nations campaign and Andy Farrell's outstanding team should seal the championship with something to spare.

Three bonus point wins opened up their campaign, before Scotland tested them last week at Murrayfield with Ireland securing a 22-7 victory.

Johnny Sexton leads his team out for the final time in the competition and needs only one point to become the Six Nations' record scorer.

England head to Dublin following a humiliating hammering against France. Steve Borthwick's honeymoon period in charge is well and truly over after their 53-10 drubbing - a record defeat at Twickenham.

The decision to start the fly-half Marcus Smith failed to pay off and England's porous defence was exposed time and again by the French.

This looks a mismatch on current form with Ireland soaring towards this year's World Cup as one of the favourites and England in disarray.

Ireland have won the last two matches against England and their 32-15 victory at Twickenham last year underlined the gulf in class between the teams.

It is difficult to make a case for England even if a reaction of some sort can be expected after last weekend's mauling. Ireland should fly out the traps though and can cover a six-point first-half handicap on their way to a triumphant grand slam in Dublin.

Back Ireland -6 in the first-half handicap 4/5

Scotland target strong finish

Scotland v Italy

Sunday, 12.30

Live on BBC One

Scotland have impressed for much of this season's tournament and are on course for a third-place finish. Challenging for the title again proved elusive but Gregor Townsend's side have shown enough attacking class, to provide hope for their difficult World Cup pool in the autumn.

Wins over England and Wales got them off to a fast start and Scotland made it uncomfortable for France and Ireland despite losing to both teams. Ollie Smith and Blair Kinghorn are handed a start in place of injured backs Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell for their final game.

Italy have also provided promise for their supporters but another wooden spoon looks inevitable again. Despite making progress, Italy are propping up the table after their 29-17 home defeat to Wales.

The Azzurri gave themselves too much to do after trailing by 19 points at half-time and the absence of the injured full-back Ange Capuozzo was undoubtedly a blow.

Scotland have won their last 11 matches against Italy and it would be a major upset if they failed to maintain this run.

The handicap mark is set at 15 points but Italy have stayed within this mark in four of their last six contests with Scotland. With their recent improvement, Italy look capable of covering their handicap advantage.

Huw Jones has been a revelation this season with the centre leading the way in the competition with four tries.

Jones has twice scored the opening try this year and is a value each way bet to cross the line first for Scotland at Murrayfield.

Back Huw Jones to be first try scorer 9/1 e/w

Rampant France send statement

France v Wales

Saturday, 14:45

Live on ITV

France are still clinging to faint hope of retaining the title but need a big victory over Wales and significant help from England.

Realistically, France should be looking for a strong finish to the Six Nations to send them into their home World Cup with momentum. This looks likely after their stunning win over England, with the scrum-half Antoine Dupont running the show during their seven-try rout.

Warren Gatland could be forgiven for questioning his return to coach Wales after a dismal start to his latest tenure.

Three opening defeats left them under huge pressure in Rome but Wales rallied and their victory over Italy, which featured tries from Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams, was a welcome relief after a turbulent few weeks on and off the pitch. Faletau wins his 100th cap for Wales this weekend in an experienced team featuring recalls for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones.

This looks another home banker with France in irresistible form during their demolition job of England.

France have beaten Wales in their last four clashes and the hosts should prove far too strong with their exceptional attacking arsenal.

Thomas Ramos has scored three tries for France in this season's Six Nations and the full-back looks worth backing to finish with a flourish in a closing victory.

Back Thomas Ramos to score a try 6/4

