Six Nations Betting: England are title favourites ahead of Ireland showdown

England are [2.64] favourites on the Exchange to win the Six Nations after they came through a stern examination against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Eddie Jones' men won 13-6 in a match that was played in test conditions, as Storm Ciara got underway, and on a knife-edge for long periods. Replacement Ellis Genge scored the only try of the match for the away side. Scotland have failed to cross the whitewash in both their matches so far.

It was England's first win of the campaign, after last week's defeat in Paris, and they now have a fortnight to prepare for their first home match when they host Ireland on 23 February.

Twickenham trip will test Ireland's Grand Slam mettle

After Ireland - [3.5] second favourites for the title - beat Wales at the weekend, Andy Farrell's team have a 100% record and the Twickenham showdown is already being talked up as a potential Six Nations decider.

Against the Welsh, Ireland ran in four tries on their way to a 24-14 victory over the defending champions. Their fly-half Jonny Sexton (pictured above) is [3.0] to finish the tournament as top points scorer - behind England's Owen Farrell [2.92] who missed three kicks at goal on Saturday, although the wind played a large part in that.

Bettors cool on Slam chances

Bettors are not backing a Grand Slam this year and make Ireland [8.0] to win all five of their matches. France, the only other team with a 100% record following their win over Italy yesterday, are rated slightly more likely to win five out of five at [7.0].

The French scored five tries as they beat Italy 35-22. The Italians can be pleased with their performance, though, and will take plenty of impetus into their next match, the traditional wooden spoon decider against Scotland.