Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Daily Football Tips

Politics Live Blog

Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
France winger scores try
Can France complete five wins out of five?

There's a break in the Six Nations action this weekend but, following a dramatic third round and with a mouthwatering fourth on the horizon, Max Liu looks at the latest betting...

In the Six Nations outright winner market France are 1.364/11, Ireland 6.611/2 and England 8.615/2.

France went odds-on to complete the Grand Slam at this year's Six Nations for the first time following their win over Scotland last weekend.

Les Bleus fought hard for their win at Murrayfield but ultimately prevailed by over 20 points to make it three wins out of three in the Championship and gain what could be a vital bonus point.

Wales completed a Grand Slam in 2019 but the French haven't done it since 2004.

France are 1.768/11 on the Exchange to end that wait this month.

In the Six Nations outright winner market France are 1.364/11, Ireland 6.611/2 and England 8.615/2.

So far France have looked strong, beating Ireland in Dublin and negotiating a potentially tricky trip to Edinburgh with aplomb.

Wales are up next for France with a tough trip to Cardiff on the menu on Friday 11 March.

France are 1.251/4 to win that one and make it four out of four.

Bettors back Ireland for Twickenham triumph

England host Ireland the following day at Twickenham, a match the Red Rose must win emphatically if they're to going into their final match with a chance of taking the championship.

But England are 2.265/4 to beat Ireland with bettors not convinced by Eddie Jones' men in their 23-19 win over Wales last Saturday.

england wales.jpg

If England get a result against Ireland then the Red Rose would go to Paris on the final weekend for one of the most high stakes encounters in the history of Le Crunch.

They would relish the chance to deny France the Slam and even clinch glory for themselves.

But it's a tough task and first they face Ireland, the team above them in the table, in a mouthwatering clash for which we will have a preview and tips next week.

The Six Nations: The Six Nations (Grand Slam Winner)

Show Hide

Saturday 5 February, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
No Grand Slam
France
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Rugby Union