Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await

France went odds-on to complete the Grand Slam at this year's Six Nations for the first time following their win over Scotland last weekend.

Les Bleus fought hard for their win at Murrayfield but ultimately prevailed by over 20 points to make it three wins out of three in the Championship and gain what could be a vital bonus point.

Wales completed a Grand Slam in 2019 but the French haven't done it since 2004.

France are 1.768/11 on the Exchange to end that wait this month.

In the Six Nations outright winner market France are 1.364/11, Ireland 6.611/2 and England 8.615/2.

So far France have looked strong, beating Ireland in Dublin and negotiating a potentially tricky trip to Edinburgh with aplomb.

Wales are up next for France with a tough trip to Cardiff on the menu on Friday 11 March.

France are 1.251/4 to win that one and make it four out of four.

Bettors back Ireland for Twickenham triumph

England host Ireland the following day at Twickenham, a match the Red Rose must win emphatically if they're to going into their final match with a chance of taking the championship.

But England are 2.265/4 to beat Ireland with bettors not convinced by Eddie Jones' men in their 23-19 win over Wales last Saturday.

If England get a result against Ireland then the Red Rose would go to Paris on the final weekend for one of the most high stakes encounters in the history of Le Crunch.

They would relish the chance to deny France the Slam and even clinch glory for themselves.

But it's a tough task and first they face Ireland, the team above them in the table, in a mouthwatering clash for which we will have a preview and tips next week.