Six Nations: England still favourites despite defeat to France

England are [3.45] to win the Six Nations after round one of the 2020 tournament despite losing their opening match to France on Sunday.

Our match previewer Simon Mail thought the Red Rose might struggle and so it proved as they were beaten 24-17 by their hosts in Paris.

The performance left head coach Eddie Jones with much work to do if England are to finish the tournament top of the table for the first time since 2017.

The result has thrown the Six Nations outright markets wide open and France have shortened to [3.65] in the winner market.

Bettors have cooled on the prospect of any team emerging with a 100% record this year and made it [1.45] that there will be no Grand Slam in 2020.

England's next opponents are Scotland at Murrayfield this Saturday. They were determined but profligate on Saturday, losing 19-12 in Dublin against n Ireland side that are [5.0] to win outright.

Defending champions Wales [4.1], who host the Irish in Cardiff in round two, are considered a better bet to go all the way after they thumped Italy 42-0 at the weekend.

There was no World Cup hangover for the Welsh, who were playing their first match after the departure of ex-coach Warren Gatland, and winger Josh Adams is [2.42] to emerge as tournament top try scorer after running in a hat-trick against the Italians.