Australia v England

Saturday, 10:55

England need Wallabies win

England start their summer series against Australia bidding to extend their recent dominance over the Wallabies. Eddie Jones is under pressure to build some momentum with England, following another disappointing Six Nations campaign, as they step up their buildup to next year's World Cup.

Courtney Lawes captains England in their opener on Saturday in Perth. Owen Farrell is selected at inside centre with Marcus Smith at fly-half.

Scrum-half Danny Care makes his first start for England in almost four years and Billy Vunipola is also recalled.

Australia coach Dave Rennie has handed Cadeyrn Neville his debut at the age of 33 with Quade Cooper and Nic White forming the half-back partnership.

England have won all eight matches under Jones against Australia which has to give them confidence heading into the first Test. The most recent contest was at Twickenham in November with the hosts claiming a 32-15 victory. The betting has the Wallabies as marginal favourites but at the odds, England rate the best bet at an appealing 2.526/4.

New Zealand v Ireland

Saturday, 08:05

Ireland face huge challenge

Ireland have a daunting task on their hands with a huge series in New Zealand. Andy Farrell's team have undoubtedly developed their game over the last year, with a strong set of Autumn international and Six Nations results, but the All Blacks will demand Ireland to be at the peak of their powers.

Peter O'Mahony starts as blindside flanker for Ireland and Keith Earls is the only player to retain a place from the midweek defeat to Maori All Blacks. New Zealand will have to cope without Will Jordan, Jack Goodhue and David Havili while coach Ian Foster is also sidelined due to Covid. Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has stepped in to lead the All Blacks against the team he led to a Six Nations grand slam.

Ireland have never beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand but the visitors can take comfort from the recent results. New Zealand were beaten 29-20 in Dublin at the end of last year, with Ireland winning three of the last five clashes. This suggests 5.79/2 is a big price on Ireland this weekend but a victory at Eden Park could prove a hurdle too far. Expect a closely-contested Test but New Zealand are worth backing to win by no more than 12 points at 2.77/4.

South Africa v Wales

Saturday, 16:05

Wales bid to upset world champions

Wales ended the Six Nations in disarray after a humiliating home defeat to Italy. Expectations are unsurprisingly low from their supporters heading into a tour of world champions South Africa. Perhaps this will suit them but it will take a huge transformation from the spring to trouble the Springboks.

Wayne Pivac has made eight changes from the disastrous upset against Italy, with uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell handed his debut. Dan Lydiate and George North both return for Wales in Pretoria this weekend after long layoffs.

History is not on Wales' side heading into their series opener with a miserable record against the Springboks.

All of their ten matches against them in South Africa have ended in defeat.

The hosts are also aided by the return of full crowds after the lifting of Covid restrictions and South Africa should win with something to spare. A bet on the Springboks winning by 11 to 20 points stands out at 13/5.

Argentina v Scotland

Saturday, 20:10

Scotland face physical Pumas

Scotland will bid to maintain their strong recent record against Argentina in their series opener in Jujuy this weekend. Gregor Townsend has opted to leave the experience of Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell behind for this summer's matches.

Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie makes his first Test start for Scotland with centre Mark Bennett starting his first international for six years. Former Australia coach Michael Cheika takes charge of his opening match with Argentina. He makes seven changes from the team hammered 53-7 by Ireland in November.

The Pumas have only won three of their last 12 matches and will need Cheika's arrival to lift the team. Scotland have won their last five matches against Argentina and should not be discounted at 2.915/8. Preference though is to side with the visitors in the handicap market with a five-point advantage.

